These Two Mysterious 1966 Mustangs Rock a Junkyard, Mixed News Under the Hood

If you’re in the market looking for a Mustang to restore, someone on eBay has a much more intriguing offer.
Seller tintonautowrecking has recently posted not one but two 1966 Mustangs, both of them coming in what looks to be rather challenging conditions. Unfortunately, very few specifics have been provided, so to better determine the actual shape of the car and figure out how easy a restoration project would be, you should just go to New Jersey to see them in person.
The seller, however, provides some information on what’s hiding under the hood.
One of the Mustangs is fitted with a six-cylinder engine, while the other comes with a 302 (4.9-liter) V8. As said in the headline, these are both good news and bad news.
The six-cylinder engine available on the 1966 Ford Mustang was the same as for MY 1965 – a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 120 horsepower. This unit was specifically introduced to replace the 170 (2.8-liter) engine previously available on the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
But as far as the V8 options are concerned, the 302 wasn’t part of the lineup. The 1966 Mustangs came with 289 (4.7-liter) V8s exclusively with the top-of-the-range configuration, available on HiPo models, developing 270 horsepower.
The 302 was introduced on the 1967 Mustang, so maybe this junkyard survivor got a new engine as part of a restomod treatment that someone started a long time ago.
The seller hopes they can get $4,000 for both Mustangs, but given so many specifics are missing, it’s hard to tell if this is an ambitious expectation or not. Judging entirely based on the photos provided on eBay, several parts are already missing, so at the end of the day, bringing at least one of them back to the road is going to be a fairly challenging project.
Titles are also available for both Mustangs.
