These Two 1966 Chevy Impalas (One an SS) Need Help, Are They Worth the Money?

Chevrolet had the time of its life in the mid-'60s. Its cars were selling like hotcakes, and the Impala, the model that it launched in 1958 and became a separate series in 1959, broke record after record.
In 1965, the Impala became the first car in the States to sell over 1 million units in one year. Months later, Chevrolet tried to repeat the success story with the Caprice.
Launched in 1965 as an Impala version (just like the Impala launched in 1958 as a Bel Air version), the Caprice gained series status in 1966. Eventually, it cannibalized the Impala and impacted its yearly sales.
Chevrolet sold over 2.2 million cars in 1966, and the full-size lineup was again the main money-making machine, accounting for approximately 1.5 million units. Caprice sales reached 181,000 units, but the Impala remained the star of the show. The Super Sport was a separate series and sold 119,300 units.
The most desirable engine this year was the new 427, an upgraded version of the 396 specifically aimed at Super Sport fans, though it could be ordered on any Impala. The 427ci unit developed 390 horsepower and turned the Super Sport into a small rocket on wheels, as it could go 0-60 mph in only 97 seconds.
The full-size lineup could also be had with less-powerful engines, starting with the lazy six rated at 155 horsepower. The base V8 was the 283 with 195 horsepower, but buyers could get the L77 with 220 horsepower for only $37 extra. The L72 with 425 horsepower could be yours if you paid $312 more.
Both Impalas in this story are from the 1966 model year, but as anyone can tell from a quick inspection of the photos in the gallery, they are rough subjects requiring a complete restoration. Let's take them one at a time and see if they are worth your money—let me know what you think in the box after the jump.
They say the old one was cracked, so it's a welcome change. However, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to determine that this Impala requires extensive work, with the seats and carpets missing due to damage produced after years of sitting in the sun.
The good news is that the engine under the hood – a 283ci unit paired with a Powerglide transmission – starts and runs, but the owner says they have already rebuilt the original Rochester carburetor.
However, this Impala is far from becoming a road-worthy project, so it'll need additional work to get back on the street. The original powertrain makes it a desirable project, so I doubt it'll remain available for long.
The owner is asking $6,600, and you'll need transportation to take it home. It's parked in Glenwood Springs.
I won't comment much on its condition because the photos speak for themselves (despite the potato quality), but despite the rusty floor pans, the frame still appears to be in good condition – you should verify all these claims before making an offer.
The worst part, if you are looking for an all-original and complete project, is that the powertrain is missing from the car. The engine and the transmission have been removed from the car, but the owner says they are included in the sale. However, we're not getting additional details, so it's impossible to determine their condition and any other specifics that could make this Impala Super Sport more desirable.
You'll also need to tow the car home if you find yourselves a deal, and you can see this Impala Super Sport in person in North Kansas City. Contact the owner to discuss all the details, as they say anyone can inspect the Super Sport any time between Monday and Friday. Compared to the 2-door hardtop, I expect this Super Sport to need more time to find a new home, as it requires a professional restorer and can't be a simple father-son project.
The 2-door hardtop
My first project car is a 1966 2-door coupe whose restoration has already been jumpstarted by its current owner with the installation of several parts, including a windshield.
They say the old one was cracked, so it's a welcome change. However, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to determine that this Impala requires extensive work, with the seats and carpets missing due to damage produced after years of sitting in the sun.
The good news is that the engine under the hood – a 283ci unit paired with a Powerglide transmission – starts and runs, but the owner says they have already rebuilt the original Rochester carburetor.
They also cleaned the fuel tank and cleared the fuel lines, installed a new radiator as the original leaked, and installed several other parts that got the car running.
However, this Impala is far from becoming a road-worthy project, so it'll need additional work to get back on the street. The original powertrain makes it a desirable project, so I doubt it'll remain available for long.
The owner is asking $6,600, and you'll need transportation to take it home. It's parked in Glenwood Springs.
The Super Sport
A Super Sport is typically a more desirable configuration, but this example certainly requires massive work. The owner admits that the car's exterior and interior are in "pretty rough condition," likely after spending years in the same place.
I won't comment much on its condition because the photos speak for themselves (despite the potato quality), but despite the rusty floor pans, the frame still appears to be in good condition – you should verify all these claims before making an offer.
The worst part, if you are looking for an all-original and complete project, is that the powertrain is missing from the car. The engine and the transmission have been removed from the car, but the owner says they are included in the sale. However, we're not getting additional details, so it's impossible to determine their condition and any other specifics that could make this Impala Super Sport more desirable.
It's a massive project that requires much work and lacks some essential parts, but this doesn't mean the owner wants to let it go cheaply. They still hope to get at least $5,000 for the car, which is optimistic, to say the least, especially given the exterior and interior condition. You'll get a decent dash and good door panels, but everything will require some attention.
You'll also need to tow the car home if you find yourselves a deal, and you can see this Impala Super Sport in person in North Kansas City. Contact the owner to discuss all the details, as they say anyone can inspect the Super Sport any time between Monday and Friday. Compared to the 2-door hardtop, I expect this Super Sport to need more time to find a new home, as it requires a professional restorer and can't be a simple father-son project.