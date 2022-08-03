These Things Are Half Boat, Half Submarine, and Double the Fun

If you’re not all that much into vehicles meant to work above or under water, chances are you don’t know just how diverse the world of these machines really is. Some of us here at autoevolution sure didn't, but as we’re diving deeper and deeper into this fascinating world for our Sea Month coverage in August, we’re learning sea vehicles expand far beyond the vehicles we know and love, the yachts for the rich and the motorboats for the adventurous.

17 photos