These St. Patrick Bundles and Goodies for the Crew 2 Are Blazingly Fast

Yet another week has gone by and we still haven't heard anything about Motorfest. By this point, hope is waning more and more, but while we wait for its imminent and long-expected arrival, let's see what bundled goodies we get this week in The Crew 2. I'll give you a slight hint, the theme is green, clover-shaped, and very 'Patricky.'
First and foremost, in case you were wondering, you will find no "top of the mornin' to ya" jokes here, on account that everyone on God's green Earth will be making them today. I thought I'll just skip the cliches entirely so as not to make your eyes roll over while uttering "oh great, haven't heard that a million times already today."
This week's customary Live Summit event is called Shamrock Celebration and it will last until March 21, so there's enough time for you to dive deep and check out the rewards it yields. If you get Bronze, you will be awarded 150k in-game followers, which is 50k less than what last week brought, if memory serves me right.
Then, for the Silver tier, we get the Legendary SR Performance Parts (Goldfinger + Lucky), followed by the 2015 Kawasaki KX450F (Rally Raid) prize for the Gold tier. Finally, the Platinum will grant you a Lucky Clover Tire to fit on whatever car tickles your fancy.
Next up, the Sharmock Celebration Bundle puts its best foot forward with the 2020 Saleen S1 GT4 (Touring Car), which was first revealed at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in 2019 with a $225,000 price tag. The mid-engine GT4 was based on a dedicated racing version of the Saleen 1 model and came rocking a 2.2-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder mill that could deliver 450 hp ready to go at any moment.
The bundle also includes the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (Hypercar) which came with either a seven or eight-speed manual transmission that was in cahoots with the RWD system and the 6.2-liter V8 engine to propel it forward using an eye-popping 755 hp (765 ps) with 715 lb-ft or 969 Nm of torque.
If you head on over to Vehicle & Vanity Bundles section, you will discover a Welcome Pack, which I can only imagine is a play on words for 'welcome back?' But that aside, there's another ZR1 Vette (Street Race) waiting there, together with Dark Blue Nitro and Blue Confetti Smoke effects.
Joining the ZR1 is the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko (Hypercar) with Green Side blade Underglow, Green Thunder Nitro, Green Speed Vortex Smoke, and finally, Black Window Tint. This model was meant to honor Christian von Koenigsegg's dad, Jesko, and had a 5.0-liter V8 engine that could deliver... ready for it? A whopping 1,262 hp (1,280 ps) with a neck-snapping 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of torque.
If for some bizarre reason, that doesn't suit your fancy, then there's one more thing, the Interception Pack Bundle that features a 2020 Creators K.S. Masked Leader model, and the oh-so-sweet 2013 Lamborghini Veneno Interception Unit (Hypercar). See? I told you no "top of the mornin' to ya" jokes, but I will however leave you with a quaint "Th-Th-Th-Th-Th-Th-That's all Folks!"
