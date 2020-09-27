These Self-Cleaning Gloves Are Just the Right Accessory for Every Driver

This Custom 1984 Honda CBX750 Is Almost an Entirely New Bike

Sales of latex gloves have skyrocketed in the last few months for obvious reasons, though these not only that aren’t very comfortable to wear for a long time, but they also have a huge impact on the environment. 12 photos



Called är Gloves, their new product is essentially a new idea that could bring us the world’s first self-cleaning gloves if the crowdfunding campaign posted on Indiegogo is successful.



Just like their name suggests, the gloves can kill any virus or bacteria on their surface thanks to a patented treatment called ViralOff and based on a strong biocide.



Cleaning the gloves is pretty easy and convenient. Just put them into a dedicated bag where this biocide can do its magic and after two hours, you should be ready to wear them again without the need for any kind of washing.



“The latest treatment technology from the Swedish company Polygiene. Applied to textiles, including face masks, ViralOff has been certified by ISO 18184:2019 and ATCC VR-1679 (H3N2) tests. The active ingredient is a biocide, based on the reaction mass of titanium dioxide and silver chloride. After every use just put the är Gloves in the bag and they will self-clean in 2 hours,” the parent company explains in a post on



The gloves are made from a fabric material that features a water repellent coating, and not only they’re touchscreen-friendly, which means that you can continue using your smartphone while wearing them, but they also come with some personalization options, including various colors for the logo.



The inventor of the gloves highlights several scenarios where they can be useful, and one of them concerns drivers who stop at a gas station and need to touch the pump that so many other people touched before them. Furthermore, the gloves can also protect the hands of those using scooter sharing services like Lime or simply when taking a cab or grabbing a parking ticket.



