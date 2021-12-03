These Might Be the Strangest Vehicles That Have Lapped the Nürburgring This Year

By now, we have seen a lot of unusual vehicles on the Nürburgring, and we are sure that we have not seen it all. The German track attracts a vast number of visitors each year, and the famous Tourist Driver sessions will fill the circuit with vehicles that you would not see on a track day.
With that in mind, what would be the strangest vehicles that you can imagine lapping the Nürburgring? Would an off-roader driven to its limit be enough to qualify as strange? The answer, as you can see in the video made by Auto Addiction, is yes. Fortunately, this video is not just with off-roaders on the 'Ring.
It does bring an interesting sight in the form of a modified Lada Niva as it gets driven on the 'Ring, as well as a Land Rover Defender 110 as it struggles to find grip for its off-road tires. But these two vehicles can be qualified as normal when compared to others.
If you have watched the cartoon series Scooby-Doo, you may remember the "Mystery Machine." Well, someone has transformed a VW Transporter into a flower-power reinterpretation of that idea. But there is more!
How about a never-offered Harlequin-edition Volvo S60? Yes, someone drives such a vehicle, and you can see it lapping the world's most demanding racetrack.
You will also notice a bizarre Fiat 500-based vehicle, which has its rear wheels closely placed together. Well, that is not someone's project car, and it is not the first time when one of these has reached the Nürburgring.
The bizarre "three-wheeler" Fiat 500 in the video below is a conversion made by a German company called Ellenator, which costs around EUR 5000 (ca. $5650) without including the vehicle.
Once completed, the resulting vehicle can be legally driven by 16-year-olds in Germany (some conditions apply, though).
Why? It is because the result of the conversion gets classified into the "three-wheeler" vehicle class, also known as L5e in German legislation. Yes, that happens despite effectively having four wheels.
It gets a few other restrictions as well (regarding engine power, top speed, and such), but it does allow 16-year-olds in Germany to drive on public roads (as is the Nürburgring, which is classified as a public toll road).
Otherwise, German youngsters would have to wait until they turn 17 to drive under adult supervision, or wait yet another year and take a driver's license test to be allowed to drive alone.
