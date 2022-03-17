These Lowriders and Custom Builds Will Take You to the Memory Lane

Lowriders are not so uncommon these days, but they are still attractive to many people who enjoy the traditional "low and slow" driving on the streets, with unique paintings on the bodywork that express the owner's style.
This year at the LVI Super Bowl, the lowrider culture was expressed via unique-designed vehicles and the presence of famous artists such as Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and others. However, while the advertising video showed the renowned "Mothership" Impala, the lowrider culture began decades ago on the streets of LA.
The lowrider society has its roots after WWII as unique personal creativity of the Latino cultural identity. While some people didn't like it, others embraced it. Also, the older lowriders were not that much sophisticated in terms of technology and air riding systems. Nowadays, these "rolling paintings," as the artist Mister Cartoon called them, are built worldwide, not only in LA. Yet, the Los Angeles streets, especially the Whittier Boulevard, were the birthplace of this culture.
Right now, at the Petersen Automotive Museum, is an ongoing exhibition with some of the most important and exclusive lowriders ever made. You might remember the opening scene from the "Chico and the man," where a pink 1964 Impala showed up and drove by. Its unique airbrush design and the low ground clearance made the car look apart from the other vehicles on the scene. It is named "Gypsy Rose," and it is the first lowrider that made it into the National Historic Vehicle Registry.
Sitting next to it, you can see the 1948 Cadillac Sedanette "CadZZilla" built by Boyd Coddington for Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. The musician paid 900.000 for it, and it appeared in "My head's in Mississippi" official music video. But that's not all. Besides one of the most modified custom builds ever, Petersen Automotive Museum will showcase the two-tone 1964 Chevrolet El Camino "Blind Faith" with its rear-mounted V8 and the "Lectrified" 1960 Buick LeSabre built by JH Restorations and Customs.
The new "Lowriders and Customs Vault Display" is now open in the Legends Gallery in The Vault presented by Hagerty.
