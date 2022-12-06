£8,500 Lounge Chairs Share a Designer With the Aston Martin DB7 and Ford RS200, But Why?

You see, Ian Callum wants to convince people of the same materials inherent to well-sorted sports o design more mundane items. Things like this lounge chair, for example. The classic designs on this man's resume include the Aston Martin Vanquish and DB7, the Ford RS200, the Jaguar F-Type, and this chair.In truth, only 50 of these custom lounge chair and ottoman sets will ever be manufactured. So the chair is actually considerably rarer than an Aston Martin DB7, at around 0.7 percent of the 7000-or so production run of the timeless sports car. The material makeup of these chairs wouldn't look out of place on an Aston Martin, as we've established.According to Ian Callum himself, who operates his furniture design firm under his own name, his designs take inspiration from all-time greats of the past. "The CALLUM Lounge Chair has been inspired by an undisputable design icon, the 1956 Eames Lounge Chair, and Ottoman," Callum said, detailing some of the more intimate design choices behind his latest product. "Our creation takes cues from this but has a fresh, elegant, and efficient lightness both physically and visually, thanks to an exposed carbon fiber spine. We have paired this with a sophisticated wood finish and bespoke luxury leather trim for an end result that is chic and refined."With materials used, including carbon fiber, automotive grade aluminum, and a choice of up to ten different trims of leather, you have an interior furnishing that stands out as much as any of the sports cars Ian Callum's designed over the years would look in your average parking garage. What's the price for one of these first sets of chairs? That'd be £8,500, or around $10,380 U.S. If sports cars ain't cheap, sports car-inspired chairs sure aren't either.