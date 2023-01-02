These Futuristic Van Life Rides Raise Serious Questions in Terms of On-Road Living Design

Yes, artificial intelligence is partly responsible for the visionary vehicles we'll be exploring today. If that's not enough, some of these interiors look so damn good that they make me want to live in a future where machines like those found in the Future Van Life collection are a fundamental part of our daily lives. If you still need to check out the gallery, now's the time to do so.
Now, we're looking at simply the imagination of Tim Fu, an architectural designer who even has the name Zaha Hadid strapped to his resume, not to mention Harvard. A background in architecture may not be the most appropriate for van life living and design, but Fu has blurred that line with interiors that blow away any current ideas. I'm not saying that some other crews out there don't have such ideas floating around in their head, possibly even on paper, but what Fu has done here is inspire an entirely new way of mobile living design.
Overall, four machines and variations of their guts are visible in the collection, so we can take each one and explore a bit about what's happening. And so, our journey begins with the first machine you'll see if you ever make it to Fu's Instagram page, that beefy and menacing overlander van.
First off, don't bother looking for any shapes and features that resemble actual vehicles; these babies are pure creativity, and this off-road-ready dream is no exception. But, what I enjoyed about the exterior of this machine is just the overall presence it leaves in your mind. It's widened, brings a futuristic feel to van living, and frankly, with a bit of cash and some ingenious hands, someone could pull such a design off in the real world. Sure, the actual results may be lacking some of the touches Fu brings, but it's the most realistic van from the collection.
what's possible, but take a nice long look and really let it sink in. One aspect I want to bring to your attention is the Zaha Hadid influence on furnishings, the roof, and overall cell-like storage deposits. If you've read the article on Hadid yacht designs and other works of the architecture group, you'd know what I'm talking about. Still, Fu's touch comes across as the sort that the van life may be missing.
Continuing our exploration of these defying machines, the next specimen is that almost Tesla Cybertruck-infused van we see in that desert landscape. For this unit, the line between what's real and what isn't is clearly obvious; I'm not sure I've ever seen a van quite like this one, nor will I ever. A sleek and polygon-like body appears to bulge out at the rear, almost like a space shuttle, and that 360-degree viewing dome at the top only adds to the futuristic feeling.
As for the interior, we can associate with this van, Fu has decided to express a very simple and clean design. Aside from a wooden floor and some black glass windows, the camper is made up of shades of white and grey. Then there's that juicy use of lighting, not just above but below too. Frankly, this sort of interior is possible, given the base vehicle is large enough. Clean and proper if you ask me, but luxury, nonetheless.
expression of creativity, or, for lack of a better word, play.
What gives off this notion is mainly the exterior of the two vans; the front and hood are dropped low and as close to the ground as a van will allow, while the rear is massive and bulbous. The result? Two on-road living machines that look like, well, metallic terrestrial sharks. Frankly, I feel they come across the way vans would look if the vehicular styling of the 40s and 50s had made it into the modern era.
As for the pink and blue interiors, they are the kind you'd find in a hippy van. Although, these hippies have a bunch of bucks because the bang these furnishings showcase has got to cost a pretty penny if anyone ever decided to create one. Hell, that pink living space has two rear-facing seats sitting in a panoramic-view room. Absolutely genius if you ask me. This raises the question: Why hasn't anyone ever built a van quite like this?
Regarding the level of AI input, there isn't much to go off of, so we don't really know how much is man and how much is machine. But what these visual explorations do offer us is another expression of what's possible, and frankly, that itself is a timeless act. Thank you, Mr. Fu, for these amazing inspirations, and keep them coming.
