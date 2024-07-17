These Days, Not Even Wolves Are Safe From the Tesla Cybertruck Fashionista Touch

Tesla Cybertruck – this nameplate could go down in history as the wackiest first-generation all-electric pickup truck that ever roamed the surface of planet Earth.
It took quite a while before the full-size model produced by Tesla reached its intended customers - Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ideas for a pickup truck were first expressed in 2012. By 2016, the plan for such a model was included in the Tesla Master Plan, and a year later, the well-known and outspoken chief executive teased the Cybertruck during the official reveal of the Tesla Semi and Roadster 2.0.
Then, in 2019, the first teaser revealed the 'cyberpunk' Blade Runner style, and the preview concept was launched with 'smashing' success (and a well-known glass controversy) in Los Angeles in November 2019. That was also a nod to Blade Runner because it used the film's original timeline's location, month, and year. After that, we had to wait no less than four years until November 2023 to see Tesla kick off the initial deliveries.
Three variants are available – RWD with 250 miles of range and a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 6.5 seconds, which isn't out for delivery just yet because it's scheduled for 2025 starting at $61k. Then comes the AWD model, which, due to popular demand, is also slated for a 2025 delivery if you order it right now from $80k. This one has 600 horsepower, an 11k-lbs towing capacity, 340 miles of range, and does 60 mph in 4.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 112 mph. Last but not least comes the Cyberbeast option – 845 hp, 320 miles of range, 2.6s to 60 mph, and up to 130 mph. It costs exactly $99,990, of course, just to achieve a psychological impact.
Curiously, while Tesla has envisioned the Cybertruck as something else when compared to other EV pickup trucks, it has become more of a fashion statement with its stainless steel build that is quite prone to becoming a blank canvas to make it your own. The most popular ideas revolve around aftermarket wheels and wraps but don't think they're simple or that people are quickly running out of wacky ideas. In fact, Tesla even offers additional hue options via color paint films, which cost $6 to $6.5k and come in subtle shades like Satin Rose Gold or Abyss Blue.
However, many folks don't want subtlety to be their middle name – and we've seen plenty of Tesla Cybertruck action on social media as a consequence. The latest ideas come, again, from the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato Designs. For example, they highlighted the work of the Eastbay Collision Center from Fremont, California, which wrapped a Cybertruck in a very distinctive shade of green and then put the outline of a mighty wolf on it. Of course, a set of chromed Forgiatos also came along.
If you don't like it, we also have the classic option of going all-white or all-black. As such, check out the work of Beaverton, Oregon-based 503 Motoring – their team worked on a Cyberbeast with a Pure PPF Satin Snow White color change. At the same time, the EV pickup truck now rides on contrasting black 30-inch Forgiato Trimestre alloy wheels and also has a matching full window tint. The all-black option, meanwhile, is a little more adventurous with a 3M Matte Black Metallic wrap, 24-inch Asanti Mogul wheels, green-painted brake calipers, and Nitto Recon Grappler A/Ts.
Then, in 2019, the first teaser revealed the 'cyberpunk' Blade Runner style, and the preview concept was launched with 'smashing' success (and a well-known glass controversy) in Los Angeles in November 2019. That was also a nod to Blade Runner because it used the film's original timeline's location, month, and year. After that, we had to wait no less than four years until November 2023 to see Tesla kick off the initial deliveries.
Three variants are available – RWD with 250 miles of range and a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 6.5 seconds, which isn't out for delivery just yet because it's scheduled for 2025 starting at $61k. Then comes the AWD model, which, due to popular demand, is also slated for a 2025 delivery if you order it right now from $80k. This one has 600 horsepower, an 11k-lbs towing capacity, 340 miles of range, and does 60 mph in 4.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 112 mph. Last but not least comes the Cyberbeast option – 845 hp, 320 miles of range, 2.6s to 60 mph, and up to 130 mph. It costs exactly $99,990, of course, just to achieve a psychological impact.
Curiously, while Tesla has envisioned the Cybertruck as something else when compared to other EV pickup trucks, it has become more of a fashion statement with its stainless steel build that is quite prone to becoming a blank canvas to make it your own. The most popular ideas revolve around aftermarket wheels and wraps but don't think they're simple or that people are quickly running out of wacky ideas. In fact, Tesla even offers additional hue options via color paint films, which cost $6 to $6.5k and come in subtle shades like Satin Rose Gold or Abyss Blue.
However, many folks don't want subtlety to be their middle name – and we've seen plenty of Tesla Cybertruck action on social media as a consequence. The latest ideas come, again, from the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato Designs. For example, they highlighted the work of the Eastbay Collision Center from Fremont, California, which wrapped a Cybertruck in a very distinctive shade of green and then put the outline of a mighty wolf on it. Of course, a set of chromed Forgiatos also came along.
If you don't like it, we also have the classic option of going all-white or all-black. As such, check out the work of Beaverton, Oregon-based 503 Motoring – their team worked on a Cyberbeast with a Pure PPF Satin Snow White color change. At the same time, the EV pickup truck now rides on contrasting black 30-inch Forgiato Trimestre alloy wheels and also has a matching full window tint. The all-black option, meanwhile, is a little more adventurous with a 3M Matte Black Metallic wrap, 24-inch Asanti Mogul wheels, green-painted brake calipers, and Nitto Recon Grappler A/Ts.