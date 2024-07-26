These Crew Motorfest Discounts Are Disappointing, but Not if You Look in the Wrong Place

Last week in The Crew Motorfest, we got some great discounted bundles that featured John Wick's 1969 Boss 429 Lime Edition, the 2017 Camaro ZL1, the 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 Dragster Edition, and the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible (S650). This week's central stage discounts might disappoint a lot of 4-wheeled enthusiasts because it only offers bikes. Still, if you look in the right place, there's another bundle with some pretty incredible offerings.
The right place to look isn't the Main Stage Bundle, which we will get back to in a second, but the Elite Bundle, discounted for 15% for the next 25 days (at the time of writing). It costs 2,380,000 in-game Bucks or 340,000 Crew Credits, down from 2,800,000 Bucks and 400,000 CC.
Inside the extremely expensive bundle, you'll find the 2021 Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign and the Hyperion 2022 XP-1 Warp Drive. The Japanese land missile is a very different beast from the typical Godzillas you're probably used to. It packs an enhanced 3.8-liter V6 VR38DETT powerplant able to produce 710 hp with 575 lb-ft or 780 Nm of torque.
The hydrogen-electric AWD Hyperion is out of this world. It boasts incredible performance figures like 2,038 hp, a top speed of 221 miles per hour or 355.6 kilometers per hour, and the ability to hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.25 seconds.
Now we arrive at the Bikers Custom Bundle, currently 20% off at 360,639 Bucks or 51,519 Crew Credits, down from 450,800 Bucks or 64,400 CC. It features three Street Bikes: the 2015 Indian Chief Dark Horse, the 2019 Indian FTR 1200 S, and the 2015 Indian Scout.
Starting with the 2015 Indian Chief Dark Horse, it comes with an air-cooled, four-stroke, Thunder Stroke V-Twin 111-cubic-inch or 1,811cc engine that can produce 100 horsepower with 103 lb-ft or 140 Nm of torque at 2600 RPM.
Next, the 2019 Indian FTR 1200 S has a 1,203cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 4-valve, V-twin engine with 120 hp and 87 ft-lb (118 Nm) on tap. Finally, the 2015 Indian Scout's 1,133cc four-stroke liquid-cooled V-twin engine can make 100 hp at 8,100 rpm and 72 lb-ft (98 Nm) torque at 5,900 rpm.
Lastly, the Custom Bundle is 30% off and costs 89,740 Crew Credits, down from 128,200 CC. It features the 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (Street Bike) together with some vanity items like Agent Smoke, Anodized Nitro and Anodized Underglow.
The Street Glide Special is the beefiest bike among today's discounted offerings. It proudly sports a 107-cubic-inch or 1,745 cm3 four-stroke V-Twin engine that develops 90 hp with 111 lb-ft (150 Nm) at 3250 Nm at 3250 RPM.
Ubisoft's The Crew Motorfest is a fun arcade-style racing game that competes with Forza Horizon 5. However, it's struggling to find its footing on Steam, with just 581 concurrent players in the past 24 hours, while Horizon, after almost three years on the market, proudly boasts a 19,280 player count.