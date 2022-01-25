These CarPlay Screenshots Confirm Apple Maps Is Becoming a Fierce Google Maps Rival

It’s not a secret that Apple is working around the clock on overhauling Apple Maps, though, on the other hand, the limited availability of certain features keeps pushing users to alternative services.
This is how Google Maps continues to be one of the top choices even for Apple users, especially as its entire feature lineup is available to everybody out there, no matter where they live.
Google Maps is also the preferred navigation app on CarPlay, once again because it offers the most refined experience currently out there.
But these screenshots recently published on reddit show that Apple is making huge progress in its plan to improve Apple Maps.
What you see here is the impressive level of detail that Apple has managed to develop for Apple Maps, and the experience overall is incredibly polished not only on the iPhone but on CarPlay too. Worth knowing, however, is that this visual overhaul was launched with iOS 15 back in the fall, but as said earlier, Apple sticks with a painfully slow rollout.
In other words, not everybody is getting access to this UI update, so users out there are getting the refresh in waves.
Clearly, the navigation side of Apple Maps has received a major facelift with iOS 15, and the information it provides to the driver is amazingly detailed, making the next move as straightforward as possible.
While Apple Maps is clearly heading in the right direction, especially as far as the navigation component is concerned, the Cupertino-based tech giant needs to up its ante on this front and accelerate the release pace for users worldwide.
The other big drawback of Apple Maps is its exclusive availability on Apple platforms. The service can’t be installed on Google Maps, so if Apple is aiming for the sky with its navigation software, then Apple Maps needs to be available everywhere, just like its number one rival.
