These Car Brands Are Found in the Weakest Passwords

If you are using a favorite car brand just for the sake of remembering some or even all passwords, then you might have to change how you’re treating personal security in the online world. This new research reveals what industry names are found in the easiest to guess catchphrases. Can you find your own password here or at least a part of it?
Top ten of the most common passwords that can be found in use even today is comprised from the simplest combinations of numbers like ‘123456’, the famous ‘qwerty’, or simply the word ‘password’.
The research that uncovers these facts is also telling us that Ferrari and Porsche are the most common brands used in weak passwords. It feels like an oxymoron to have such powerhouses used in this way, but it makes total sense. They’re very well-known carmakers, and people like to use in their passwords things they’re fond of or names that can be easily remembered.
With technology slowly but surely becoming an important part of our daily life and cars heavily incorporating it, the need to keep all our accounts secure is increasing. This means we must choose stronger, more complicated passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and more.
Whereas this would’ve been expected to happen more often in lower income countries, the reality couldn’t be more different. The most affected nations when it comes to cracking passwords are, in a per capita victim order, Russia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, and the United States of America. Surprisingly, China and India are among the least affected countries by the hacking phenomenon. It’s quite a change since we last told you about password trends.
In the end, remember to create passwords that are at leas 12 characters long and contain some sort of symbol. Also, never use the same password twice. If someone gets hold of one of your passkeys, then they might be able to open multiple doors – something you really don’t want to happen.
The research that uncovers these facts is also telling us that Ferrari and Porsche are the most common brands used in weak passwords. It feels like an oxymoron to have such powerhouses used in this way, but it makes total sense. They’re very well-known carmakers, and people like to use in their passwords things they’re fond of or names that can be easily remembered.
With technology slowly but surely becoming an important part of our daily life and cars heavily incorporating it, the need to keep all our accounts secure is increasing. This means we must choose stronger, more complicated passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and more.
Whereas this would’ve been expected to happen more often in lower income countries, the reality couldn’t be more different. The most affected nations when it comes to cracking passwords are, in a per capita victim order, Russia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, and the United States of America. Surprisingly, China and India are among the least affected countries by the hacking phenomenon. It’s quite a change since we last told you about password trends.
In the end, remember to create passwords that are at leas 12 characters long and contain some sort of symbol. Also, never use the same password twice. If someone gets hold of one of your passkeys, then they might be able to open multiple doors – something you really don’t want to happen.