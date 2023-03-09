These Are the Trucks Android and iPhone Users Love the Most

A new survey reveals that Android and iPhone owners are particularly interested in trucks, with Apple customers 7 percent more likely to get this type of vehicle.
American Trucks surveyed 1,000 mobile device owners to determine their favorite truck brands.
30 percent of the Android users revealed they already drive a Toyota truck, whereas Ford seems to be the preferred brand in the Apple community. 29 percent of iPhone users said they like Ford’s trucks.
Chevrolet is the brand that is the least appealing in terms of the truck lineup. Only 8 percent of Android users said they drive a Chevy truck.
Apple customers are more likely to experience road rage. 54 percent of them admitted that road rage is a problem, claiming that becoming impatient behind the wheel is the most common issue. In the case of Android users, 51 percent of them said road rage is indeed happening, this time because they are competitive while driving.
Despite these worrying road range figures, Android and iPhone users manage to avoid car accidents. Only 16 percent of Android device owners said they produced an accident, while 32 percent of iPhone customers said they’ve been part of one, but were not at fault.
Distracted driving is a concerning problem, especially in the Android user base. Owners of devices running Google’s mobile operating system are 15 percent more likely to be involved in an accident caused by distracted driving.
Unfortunately for traffic safety advocates and all motorists on the road, 1 in 2 iPhone users says they’re not wearing a seatbelt while driving because God knows why. The percentage is even bigger (55 percent) as far as Google Android users are concerned.
Apple users are more likely than their Android counterparts to get a fine. 55 percent of iPhone owners said they received a ticket in the past three months, compared to 54 percent in the Android world.
Oddly enough, mobile phone users have a hard time telling apart traffic signs. Only 63 percent of the Android fans were able to correctly indicate that a no-entry sign did not mean “no parking”. 30 percent of iPhone owners failed to distinguish the signs.
Nearly six in ten Android phone owners are big fans of rock, while iPhone users are mostly interested in pop. The least liked kind of music in the Android community is metal.
30 percent of the Android users revealed they already drive a Toyota truck, whereas Ford seems to be the preferred brand in the Apple community. 29 percent of iPhone users said they like Ford’s trucks.
Chevrolet is the brand that is the least appealing in terms of the truck lineup. Only 8 percent of Android users said they drive a Chevy truck.
Apple customers are more likely to experience road rage. 54 percent of them admitted that road rage is a problem, claiming that becoming impatient behind the wheel is the most common issue. In the case of Android users, 51 percent of them said road rage is indeed happening, this time because they are competitive while driving.
Despite these worrying road range figures, Android and iPhone users manage to avoid car accidents. Only 16 percent of Android device owners said they produced an accident, while 32 percent of iPhone customers said they’ve been part of one, but were not at fault.
Distracted driving is a concerning problem, especially in the Android user base. Owners of devices running Google’s mobile operating system are 15 percent more likely to be involved in an accident caused by distracted driving.
Unfortunately for traffic safety advocates and all motorists on the road, 1 in 2 iPhone users says they’re not wearing a seatbelt while driving because God knows why. The percentage is even bigger (55 percent) as far as Google Android users are concerned.
Apple users are more likely than their Android counterparts to get a fine. 55 percent of iPhone owners said they received a ticket in the past three months, compared to 54 percent in the Android world.
Oddly enough, mobile phone users have a hard time telling apart traffic signs. Only 63 percent of the Android fans were able to correctly indicate that a no-entry sign did not mean “no parking”. 30 percent of iPhone owners failed to distinguish the signs.
Nearly six in ten Android phone owners are big fans of rock, while iPhone users are mostly interested in pop. The least liked kind of music in the Android community is metal.