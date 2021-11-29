These Are the Results of Tuning a Stock 2000 Dodge Viper and How It Is Done

The world of tuning is as vast as the world of automobiles. At any given time, there was someone who wanted more out of their vehicle, and tried to get that extra bit of performance. Some solutions worked better than others, and that is why we have reliable ways to tune a vehicle today.
The owner of a 2000 Dodge Viper GTS Coupe has made a video on how his vehicle went through a dyno tune. Unlike many other videos of this kind, the owner took the time to go through each step of the process, as well as check the progress with a before and after acceleration test held in second gear.
Many of you already know by now that tuning a naturally aspirated engine does not yield impressive results. As you will observe in the video, the Viper's V10 does gain a sizeable amount of horsepower and a dash of torque, but the vehicle did start off with a respectable amount of both before the operation began.
If you look through the comments of a post made by a tuning company when they announce a special discount for dyno tuning, you will see a trend. Many people will ask if they can come in with their vehicle, what is the cost of the work, and what results can the tuner provide.
To prevent getting unsatisfied customers, many tuners prefer telling potential customers that they might not be happy about the result of a tune on a stock vehicle if they have a naturally aspirated engine. This is especially true if it has a displacement of under two liters.
To make things clear, the increase in power and torque on a naturally aspirated engine will be about five to ten percent for most vehicles. At the same time, the price of the work is the same as the one for any other vehicle. In other words, if you bring a car that has an engine that offers 100 horsepower, you might leave with it tuned to 105 or 110 horsepower.
While most customers are told of this low increase in power before they even schedule an appointment for a dyno tune, some still leave the workshop disappointed. Mind you, they should not, as the result they receive is better than what they could have gotten from a generic power increase device they could buy off the Internet.
In the case of the 2000 Dodge Viper, the tuners at Street to Sand start by cutting a dip in the torque curve. From there, they move with small corrections to the advance of the spark timing while watching the air-fuel ratio.
The process will be the same on every vehicle regardless of who will do the dyno tune, and it takes experience and time to achieve, which is why the price for a dyno tune is the same regardless of the result.
As you can observe in the video, tuning is not just about getting the highest possible power figure, but also about solving issues like torque dips and improving the way an engine runs on its entire rev range.
Doing the latter will make the vehicle feel more powerful than it is, which is why it might be worth it to get a dyno tune even if your vehicle does not have an engine that is half as big as the V10 on the Viper.
