These Are the Main Qualities That Make the GR Yaris the Ultimate Pocket Rocket

One of the most spectacular hot hatches released in recent years, the GR Yaris is the first performance model to be developed from the ground up by Toyota in the last twenty-some years. Die-hard fans of the Japanese brand might be frustrated that all that effort was put into a Yaris and not a Supra, but even they can agree that this little monster is the ultimate pocket rocket. Here are five reasons to back that up.
Through the years, the fascinating world of rallying gave birth to some epic road-legal performance cars like the Audi Quattro, Lancia Delta HF Integrale, Ford Escort RS, Toyota Celica GT-Four, Subaru WRX, or Mitsubishi Lancer Evo.
The latest member of this elite club is the Toyota GR Yaris, developed to homologate the Gazoo Racing WRC team’s 2021 rally car.
Although its development was nearly halted due to the ongoing pandemic, the hot hatch was eventually released on schedule, in large part thanks to the automaker’s boss, Akio Toyoda. A racer in his spare time, he gave it the green light despite potential financial losses. It’s available with the most powerful 3-cylinder engine in the world
mad 1.6-liter unit available under the hood of all other GR Yaris models.
Exclusively developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division and heavily based on the unit used in the junior WRC 2 competition, the turbocharged straight-three produces up to 268 hp and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque when equipped with the Circuit package. That makes it the most powerful three-cylinder ever fitted on a production car. It’s more than a beefed-up version of the standard Yaris
powerful engine, a tuned suspension, and some track-oriented extras to a standard model, the GR Yaris shares little with its city-oriented sibling.
The chassis is unique and combines the front of the regular GA-B platform of the standard model with the rear end of the GA-C platform used by bigger models like the Corolla.
The body is also fundamentally different as the roof is lower, wider, and made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic. Furthermore, the hood, trunk lid, and doors are made from aluminum to shed weight and increase rigidity.
Add the bespoke engine, available 6-speed V16-series intelligent manual transmission, and 4WD drivetrain into the mix, and you get a wholly different monster than the standard model. Its rally DNA is not just a marketing stunt
Apart from that, in true rally fashion, it features an AWD drivetrain, a Torsen limited-slip diff, a competition-tuned suspension system, and a highly rigid, wide bodywork inspired by its WRC counterpart.
Moreover, rally aces like Tommi Makinen, Kris Meeke, Ott Tanak, and Jari-Matti Latvala were heavily involved in every stage of its development process. The way it handles can be fundamentally altered just by twisting a switch
AWD switch emphasizes the remarkable versatility of this brilliant hot hatch. It enables drivers to vary torque distribution in three individual modes. The first mode is Normal, which is developed for daily driving and distributes 60% to the front wheels and the rest to the rear.
Once drivers get off public roads and want to have some fun, they can twist the switch to Sport which will transform the GR Yaris into a drifting machine by distributing 70% of the torque to the rear axle.
Performance versions are always the most expensive variants of any model lineup, and this is also true for the base GR Yaris which costs almost $14,000 more than a standard Yaris Hybrid.
Unfortunately, this brilliant pocket rocket will not be available in the U.S. anytime soon, with Toyota citing American customers' dislike for tiny hatchbacks as the main reason for this decision.
However, anyone who gets to drive the GR Yaris will quickly have their prejudices obliterated since it feels nothing like a small city car and more like a mad racing machine that you can’t help but fall in love with.
