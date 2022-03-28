These Are the Last Images a Spacecraft Recorded Before Smashing Into the Moon

In November last year, NASA launched what may very well be humanity’s first attempt at intentionally altering the course of an extraterrestrial body. Called Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the spacecraft will smack into a binary asteroid called Didymos at speeds of 15,000 mph (24,140 kph). But human-made objects have crashed into alien worlds, perhaps without such a definite goal, long before DART.

6 photos