These Are the Countries Where Google Maps Speed Limits Are More Accurate

Google Maps is without a doubt the go-to app for the majority of drivers out there, no matter if we’re talking about running it on a mobile device, like Android or iPhone, or on head units that support Android Auto and CarPlay.
And in addition to navigation, one of the most useful features for us is the speed limit information, which depending on the region, is provided for most of the roads that you’re driving on.
However, as speed limits change, map editors need to update Google Maps too, and the search giant says it’s making huge efforts to keep its data as accurate as possible.
And in new information shared this week, Google says that the accuracy of the speed limit data provided to users has improved in no less than nine countries.
But before anything, it’s important to understand how Google rates this data.
First, it’s the low data quality or availability, which is the rating used in countries where Google Maps speed limits aren’t necessarily entirely reliable. Then, it’s approximate data quality and availability, which concerns those locations where speed limits are indeed offered but still not at the reliability level that Google wants. And third, it’s good data quality and reliability which is best rating the speed limits can reach.
So technically, we have low quality, approximate, and good data quality for the speed limits.
According to a recent report from AP, Google says that the data quality in Argentina, Indonesia, and South Korea needs to be upgraded from low to approximate, as the information is becoming more reliable here. On the other hand, users in Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Slovenia are now benefitting from good quality data, after the speed limits they were provided with were previously part of the approximate categories.
There is also a series of countries where the quality dropped from approximate to low quality, including Bahrain, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Kuwait.
