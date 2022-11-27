These Are the Cars in France's Superstar Kylian Mbappe’s Collection, He Doesn't Have Many

Mbappe became the youngest French player to score at a World Cup at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and this year, he continues to shine. He has just scored two goals against Denmark, with a total of three goals in just two games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
This year, amid rumors that Mbappe might transfer to Real Madrid, he extended his contract with Paris Saint-German until 2025 for an estimated $120 million, with a salary of $4.84 million a month, which makes him the highest-earning soccer player. With such a salary, it’s clear that the 23-year-old can afford anything he wants. But it looks like cars are not a big priority for him. So, let’s take a look at what he stores in his garage.
Volkswagen Tiguan - It's a stylish, versatile, and affordable SUV. The five-seater can fit a lot of friends, with a lot of storage space. But while it is a very common option for regular people or families, it’s not a car for a millionaire soccer star. The current generation offers several engine options, including petrol, diesel, and a petrol PHEV. It has a starting price of around $30,000, with the top-of-the-line trim, the Tiguan R, priced at around $62,000.
Volkswagen Touareg is also a five-seater SUV. Starting at a bit over $61,000, it offers two diesel engines (a 3.0-liter V6 and a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8), two petrol (a 2.0-liter L4 and a 3.0-liter V6), and a 3.0-liter plug-in hybrid, all mated with an automatic transmission.
Volkswagen Multivan - If you thought the Tuareg and the Tiguan were weird choices for a soccer star with a net worth of $43 million, well, it doesn’t stop there. Because he also owns a Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) from the same German carmaker. The Multivan is spacious and offers a selection of turbocharged four-cylinder engines mated to a dual-clutch transmission. Pricing starts at around $60,000.
Volkswagen ID.5, which is fully electric. It's available in three variants, Pro, Pro Performance, and GTX, with the latter using a dual motor all-wheel-drive layout, with a starting price of $58,100.
Mercedes-Benz V-Class - If you thought a Multivan was a weird choice for a 23-year-old, well, that isn’t the only van he owns. And it’s not even one that comes with Maybach gear, but a standard one. It offers enough seats for seven people, making it a very good option for long trips, with lots of premium features, at a starting price of $52,600.
And if you were wondering why Kylian MBappe owns so many Volkswagens, there's a reason for that. His national team and the French Football Federation have had a partnership with the Wolfsburg-headquartered German automaker since 2014.
There are some rumors that he might also have some secret cars, too. Some of the brands include Audi, BMW, Range Rover, and Ferrari. The models are not disclosed, but, according to speculation, he might have the SF90 Stradale and a 488 Pista.
This year, amid rumors that Mbappe might transfer to Real Madrid, he extended his contract with Paris Saint-German until 2025 for an estimated $120 million, with a salary of $4.84 million a month, which makes him the highest-earning soccer player. With such a salary, it’s clear that the 23-year-old can afford anything he wants. But it looks like cars are not a big priority for him. So, let’s take a look at what he stores in his garage.
Volkswagen Tiguan - It's a stylish, versatile, and affordable SUV. The five-seater can fit a lot of friends, with a lot of storage space. But while it is a very common option for regular people or families, it’s not a car for a millionaire soccer star. The current generation offers several engine options, including petrol, diesel, and a petrol PHEV. It has a starting price of around $30,000, with the top-of-the-line trim, the Tiguan R, priced at around $62,000.
Volkswagen Touareg is also a five-seater SUV. Starting at a bit over $61,000, it offers two diesel engines (a 3.0-liter V6 and a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8), two petrol (a 2.0-liter L4 and a 3.0-liter V6), and a 3.0-liter plug-in hybrid, all mated with an automatic transmission.
Volkswagen Multivan - If you thought the Tuareg and the Tiguan were weird choices for a soccer star with a net worth of $43 million, well, it doesn’t stop there. Because he also owns a Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) from the same German carmaker. The Multivan is spacious and offers a selection of turbocharged four-cylinder engines mated to a dual-clutch transmission. Pricing starts at around $60,000.
Volkswagen ID.5, which is fully electric. It's available in three variants, Pro, Pro Performance, and GTX, with the latter using a dual motor all-wheel-drive layout, with a starting price of $58,100.
Mercedes-Benz V-Class - If you thought a Multivan was a weird choice for a 23-year-old, well, that isn’t the only van he owns. And it’s not even one that comes with Maybach gear, but a standard one. It offers enough seats for seven people, making it a very good option for long trips, with lots of premium features, at a starting price of $52,600.
And if you were wondering why Kylian MBappe owns so many Volkswagens, there's a reason for that. His national team and the French Football Federation have had a partnership with the Wolfsburg-headquartered German automaker since 2014.
There are some rumors that he might also have some secret cars, too. Some of the brands include Audi, BMW, Range Rover, and Ferrari. The models are not disclosed, but, according to speculation, he might have the SF90 Stradale and a 488 Pista.