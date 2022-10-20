These Are the Best Ultra High Performance All Season Tires for Winter 2022

Winter is closing in on us, but that does not stop new tire reviews from coming in. On the contrary, these reviews are coming in at just the right moment for those who are still indecisive about what tires they should get for their vehicle this winter. In the comparison test that we are writing about in this story, the focus is on ultra-high-performance all-season tires.
At this point, you might be thinking that there cannot be any ultra-high-performance all-season tires, but you would be wrong. The UHP designation can be placed on all-season tires, not just on summer ones.
The difference is that this niche of tire involves having an ultra-low profile, as well as being designed to offer the best possible handling in multiple conditions, along with being capable of sustaining driving at high speeds.
While we dissect the topic every time we write about tires, we still feel the need to clarify some things. First, every new production tire is a compromise. The same applies to racing rubber, and just about any product that is mass-produced and sold.
Second, you cannot have everything to the maximum in a tire – it can be better than some at rolling resistance, noise, or durability, but it may not be able to outperform those tires at the same time. In other words, all-season tires might not beat winter tires in the snow or on ice, but some might be really close, especially ultra-high-performance all-season tires.
Or if it does, it will cost a lot, but it will not be as good as others at something else. The technology keeps improving, but we are asking more and more from tires without leaving any slack.
Third, you must always account for the kind of driving that you mostly do with a vehicle when acquiring tires for it. Moreover, if you have just gotten the keys to a vehicle, check its tires first, and adapt your driving to their type and condition.
It does not matter if you are the best driver in the world, you will have a tough time driving with summer tires on snow and ice, and there is a good chance that you might crash while doing it.
In this comparison test, Jonathan Benson of Tyre Reviews compares just four premium brand tires that are meant to do their best in the snow, on wet roads, and dry pavement while being driven in a spirited manner.
Watch the video until the end to find out what kind of tire Jonathan uses for his car at home, and you will see that what we described above will make sense if you listen to his review of each tire.
