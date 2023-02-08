These Are the 2023 World Car of the Year Finalists, Can You Spot the Winners?

The jurors recently narrowed down the list in each category of the 2023 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) awards, and you’ll have to keep reading in order to find out what these are.
In the World Car of the Year, the big winner will have to be selected from no less than ten contenders at the moment. These comprise the Alfa Romeo Tonale, BMW 2 Series Coupe, BMW X1/iX1, Honda HR-V/ZR-V, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Kia Niro, Mazda CX-60, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Nissan Ariya, and Nissan Z in alphabetical order.
Only one will prevail over the rest in the World Electric Vehicle category too, and it will ultimately come down to the jurors to trim it down to just one from the BMW i7, Genesis GV60, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Kia Niro EV, and Lucid Air. The latter is also a contender in the World Luxury Car class, alongside the BMW 7 Series/i7, Genesis G90, and Land Rover’s Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.
The coveted World Performance Car award will go to one of the following: BMW M4 CSL, Kia EV6 GT, Nissan Z, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, or Toyota GR Corolla. In the World Urban Class, there were already three candidates in the previous leg of voting, so these have automatically become finalists. The list here includes the Citroen C3, ORA Funky Cat/Haomao, and Volkswagen Taigo/Nivus.
In the World Car Design of the Year shortlist sees the Cadillac Lyriq, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Land Rover’s Range Rover, Lucid Air, and Nissan Z battling it out. Last but not least, the World Car Person of the Year category currently comprises the Hyundai and Genesis chief of design SangYup Lee, Lucid’s CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, BMW’s research engineer Stella Clarke, BYD’s Chairman and President Wang Chuanfu, and the Toyota GR Corolla chief engineer Naoyuki Sakamoto.
The panel of jurors, which includes 100 car journos from 32 countries, will further trim down the list to just three in each category, which will be announced on March 7. The road to the 2023 World Car of the Year will officially come to an end on April 5, when the winners in all categories will be announced at the 2023 New York International Auto Show.
In 2022, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 managed to beat the Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E, and it bagged the World Car of the Year award. It also won the World Electric Vehicle of the Year, where it proved itself against the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Audi e-tron GT in the final. The World Performance Car award went to the Audi e-tron GT, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS won the World Luxury Car. As for the World Urban Car trophy, this went to the Toyota Yaris Cross.
