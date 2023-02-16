These Are the 2023 Women's World Car of the Year Winners – "No Vote Was Given at Random"

A panel of 63 women motoring journalists from 45 countries on five continents has selected the 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) winners in each of the six different categories.
Currently in its 13th year, the WWCOTY awards have gone to cars representing the “excellence in their segments, based on safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment, and value for money.” The jurors state that “no vote was given at random,” as each vehicle was subjected to “demanding driving tests, detailed analysis, and careful comparative assessments.”
Verified by the auditors at Grant Thornton, the voting process revealed six winners in as many categories, including Urban Model, Family SUV, Large Car, Large SUV, Performance Car, and 4x4. Some of the classifications might surprise you, as it is not common when factoring in the actual cars that have bagged an award. What models are we talking about? Those would be the Kia Niro, Jeep Avenger, Citroen C5 X, Nissan X-Trail, Audi RS 3, and Ford Ranger, respectively.
Deemed as being “spacious, practical, safe, and easy to drive,” with various eco-friendly powertrains available, the Kia Niro is the big winner in the Urban Model category. The Family SUV award went to the Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first-ever zero-emission ride, which also won the 2023 European Car of the Year, beating the VW ID. Buzz, Nissan Ariya, Kia Niro, Renault Austral, Peugeot 408, and Toyota bZ4X/Subaru Solterra in the final. Citroen’s C5 X won the Large Car category, and it was praised for being comfortable, spacious, and pretty.
Offered with seating for up to seven and said to be quite potent when the terrain gets rough, the Nissan X-Trail is the 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year winner in the Large SUV category. The Audi RS 3 is the best Performance Car, according to the 63 women motoring journalists, as it “incorporates all the technology that Audi has developed in circuit racing.” Last but not least, the 4x4 award went to the Ford Ranger, deemed as being a “reliable, stylish, and charismatic pickup,” which “moves with ease over any terrain,” and is efficient as an off-roader, but more practical thanks to its cargo box.”
Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the big winner will be announced on March 8, subsequent to yet another round of voting, with the jurors choosing one vehicle from the aforementioned six. If we were to place a little bet, we’d say that the Jeep Avenger will win, though we kind of secretly want the Audi RS 3 to prove that passenger cars with zero electrification still have it. Last year, the Peugeot 308 walked home with the trophy, and in 2021 and 2020, the Land Rover Defender and the Mazda 3 respectively won the gold medal.
Verified by the auditors at Grant Thornton, the voting process revealed six winners in as many categories, including Urban Model, Family SUV, Large Car, Large SUV, Performance Car, and 4x4. Some of the classifications might surprise you, as it is not common when factoring in the actual cars that have bagged an award. What models are we talking about? Those would be the Kia Niro, Jeep Avenger, Citroen C5 X, Nissan X-Trail, Audi RS 3, and Ford Ranger, respectively.
Deemed as being “spacious, practical, safe, and easy to drive,” with various eco-friendly powertrains available, the Kia Niro is the big winner in the Urban Model category. The Family SUV award went to the Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first-ever zero-emission ride, which also won the 2023 European Car of the Year, beating the VW ID. Buzz, Nissan Ariya, Kia Niro, Renault Austral, Peugeot 408, and Toyota bZ4X/Subaru Solterra in the final. Citroen’s C5 X won the Large Car category, and it was praised for being comfortable, spacious, and pretty.
Offered with seating for up to seven and said to be quite potent when the terrain gets rough, the Nissan X-Trail is the 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year winner in the Large SUV category. The Audi RS 3 is the best Performance Car, according to the 63 women motoring journalists, as it “incorporates all the technology that Audi has developed in circuit racing.” Last but not least, the 4x4 award went to the Ford Ranger, deemed as being a “reliable, stylish, and charismatic pickup,” which “moves with ease over any terrain,” and is efficient as an off-roader, but more practical thanks to its cargo box.”
Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the big winner will be announced on March 8, subsequent to yet another round of voting, with the jurors choosing one vehicle from the aforementioned six. If we were to place a little bet, we’d say that the Jeep Avenger will win, though we kind of secretly want the Audi RS 3 to prove that passenger cars with zero electrification still have it. Last year, the Peugeot 308 walked home with the trophy, and in 2021 and 2020, the Land Rover Defender and the Mazda 3 respectively won the gold medal.