These Are the 15 Least Reliable Used Cars That Can Be Bought Today, Statistics Show

When purchasing a used car, the thing that many people dream of the most is reliability. While the purchase price is one thing that is near the top of the list, many people will say that the most important thing they look for in a new (to them) used car is reliability. Sadly, this is a gamble, and many people get burnt in the process of playing with the fire of the second-hand market.
Some vehicles are more reliable than others, and this comes straight out of the factory. Sadly for those who purchase vehicles with that criteria as the most important thing when they are new, they do not always get to experience their main quality because they sell those vehicles too soon.
Others do not care about the image of a brand, and they buy a vehicle because they like it and let the factory warranty do the rest in case something goes wrong.
In recent years, more and more companies have offered extended warranties, especially for vehicles that have run out of their factory warranty. Unless those vehicles are older than 10 years, and if they meet other criteria that have been determined by the warranty provider, they are eligible for the warranty.
In case your vehicle is too old for such a warranty, you can still acquire peace of mind, as well as help in case you need it, through a roadside assistance program offered by a company that has coverage and partners across the country you live in.
In case someone wants to benefit from a warranty like this, all the driver must do is pay the fee and keep the receipts of every maintenance work done to the vehicle throughout their ownership.
Remember, kids, no warranty will pay for the damage suffered by your vehicle if you have not serviced it in time. If the said vehicle has an issue, the owner notifies the warranty provider and is then instructed to visit the nearest repair shop.
In the UK, a warranty provider called Warrantywise, which claims to be the leader of the segment, has made a list of the least reliable used cars that can be bought today. Some of the results may surprise you, while others will not if you are in touch with what people on the internet have to say about vehicles.
Mind you, only models that have at least 100 warranty contracts signed were considered to ensure that the data is fair to all the models in the study. If you happen to own one of the models on the list, be sure to keep an eye out for the potential problems that are described, as well as stick to a strict maintenance schedule.
Without further ado, go ahead and watch the video for yourself and learn which are the 15 least reliable used cars that you can buy today in the UK.
