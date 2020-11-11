These Are All the Powertrains for the Facelifted 2021 Jaguar E-Pace

Officially revealed in 2017, the subcompact luxury crossover offers a smaller alternative to the more established F-Pace. It is built by Magna Steyr in their Austrian plant, and since 2018 by the Chery Jaguar Land Rover joint venture in mainland China.
New for 2021 is an aerodynamically optimized front bumper, state-of-the-art LED headlights, and a new front grille design. Besides that, the interior has been upgraded and features the new and more intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system.
The latest member of the modular Ingenium engine family is the advanced 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline unit available in the E-Pace with PHEV technology.
The aluminum cylinder head features an integrated exhaust manifold that decreases warm-up times and reduces the distance from the exhaust ports to the turbine wheel.
The three-cylinder Ingenium engine can produce 198 hp (176kW; 200 PS) and is aided by an Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor that delivers an extra 108 hp (80kW; 109 PS). The new P300e PHEV powertrain helps the E-Pace accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (0-62mph) in 6.5 seconds.
Powering the compact ERAD motor is a 15kWh lithium-ion battery located under the trunk floor. It provides up to 55 kilometers (34 miles) of all-electric range, which in theory is more than enough for your average daily commute. It can be recharged from 1 to 100% in about two hours using a home-installed level 2 charger.
The new E-Pace is also available with a variety of enhanced 2.0-liter four-cylinder Ingenium diesel and gasline powertrains that feature nine-speed automatic transmissions, MHEV technologies, and an advanced AWD system.
The 2.0-liter Ingenium gasoline engine is available in three MHEV versions. The entry-level powertrain can produce 198 hp (147kW; 200 PS) and 320Nm (236 lb.-ft.) of torque and enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (0-62mph) in 8.5 seconds.
At the top of the gasoline engine range is the 296 hp (221 kW; 300 PS) version that is only available with the 300 SPORT model and delivers 400Nm (295 lb.-ft.) of torque. The 0 to 100 kph (0-62mph) time for this powertrain is 6.9 seconds.
It uses advanced technologies like the intelligent Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL), which works with Variable Cam Timing (VCT) and an electric supercharger supported by a twin-scroll turbo to deliver instant performance and make the E-Pace feel more like a true Jag than any other powertrain.
There are also diesel powertrains to choose from, the first being an FWD-only, non MHEV 2.0-liter that can produce 161 hp (120kW; 163 PS) and is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.
The same engine can be had with an MHEV powertrain that also features all-wheel-drive. A powerful 201 hp (150kw; 204 PS) version is also available.
All MHEV powertrains use a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) that is placed in the engine bay. It gathers energy when decelerating or braking using an innovative regeneration system. The energy is stored in a 48V lithium-ion battery.
Using this diverse range of powertrains, the new E-Pace is set to battle the likes of the BMW X2, Audi Q3 Sportback or the Mercedes-Benz GLA. An official sale date has not been announced yet, but we do have the U.S. MSRP, which will range from $42,045 to $51,045 (destination fees included).
