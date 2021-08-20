4 Google Is Finally Retiring Android Auto for Phones, Not as Tragic as It Sounds

There’s a New Way to Get Android Auto Wireless in a Car, Goodbye Annoying Cables

AAWireless is a device that has completely changed the world of wired Android Auto as we know it, as it allows car owners to simply convert their system to the wireless mode using a simple dongle that plugs into the head unit. 7 photos



But now someone has come up with a similar device they claim can also provide a series of extras, all in a smaller form factor.



Called Carsifi, this new dongle has pretty much the same purpose as AAWireless, meaning it allows you to convert wired Android Auto to wireless by simply plugging it into the USB port in your car.



Everything is as straightforward as you’d expect it to be, so after connecting Carsifi to your car’s head unit, you should then be able to run Android Auto without the need for a cable.



What sets Carsifi apart from AAWireless is an integrated so-called Magic Button whose purpose is to allow drivers to switch between paired Android phones. In other words, you can pair the dongle with two different Android devices, so you can set up a different Android Auto profile when starting the engine. Pressing the button, therefore, lettings you toggle from one phone to another without the need for repairing the devices.



Carsifi claims it supports Android 6 and newer, though if you’re running an operating system older than version 9, the device runs in experimental mode and some glitches might be experienced.



Just like AAWireless, Carsifi has been received with much enthusiasm by the Android Auto community out there. Published on



You can pre-order Carsifi today for $79 (the original $89 price plus a 10% Kickstarter discount), with the shipping projected to start in November this year.



