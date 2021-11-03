There’s a New Google Maps Update on CarPlay, And You Should Install It ASAP

More on this:

1 Google Maps User Calls for New Feature After Getting Mugged on Unsafe Street

2 A New Navigation System Makes Its Way to Millions of Cars Promising Insane Accuracy

3 Google Maps Go: Everything You Need to Know

4 Google Maps Is Now the Home of Another E-Scooter and E-Bike Platform

5 Waze Algorithm Error Makes the App Send Drivers Far Out of Their Way