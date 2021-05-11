There Will Be Swarms of Black Hornet Drones Flying in Support of U.S. Soldiers

Science fiction literature and movies are swarming with images of soldiers getting an enhanced view of their surroundings by using a myriad of small drones that fly all around to alert them of dangers. What we tend to forget is that what we see in movies and read about in books is already happening.
We already know of big drones flying in support or army units, but this thing here has been designed to enhance a single soldier’s situational awareness. It’s called Black Hornet, and it has been developed by a company called FLIR Systems.
Officially described as a nano-unmanned aerial vehicle, the Black Hornet is an extremely light and surprisingly quiet, given its name, drone that can fly up to 25 minutes in support of the soldier fielding it. It is so small that it can fit inside one’s pocket, and that also makes it incredibly hard to spot by enemy eyes.
Despite its size, the thing can send back to its operator live video feeds and HD images, making it ideal for spying on enemy positions before engaging.
Not long ago, the U.S. Army kicked off the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program, and in 2018 it decided the Black Hornet would be a perfect addition to the envisioned suite of systems that will be fielded in the future by American soldiers.
As such, it awarded FLIR a contract for the delivery of such drones, a contract whose value went up to $85 million earlier this month, after an extension was signed.
FLIR does not say how many of these Black Hornets will be fielded by the American military, but says there are already 12,000 of them flying in the service of defense and security forces worldwide. So next time you see a funky-looking insect making its rounds, make sure you check twice to make sure it really is an insect.
