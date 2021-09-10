There Are Many Fantastic Looking Cars, But the 1953 Fiat 8V Berlinetta May Top the List

Until that time, Fiat had been known for producing inexpensive vehicles in large numbers. But the 8V was a radical departure for the company as it featured an amazing engine and ultimately all 8V bodies were coach-built and thus each unique in style.
The body style was, somewhat ironically, credited to Luigi Rapi who had also designed the considerably more pedestrian Fiat Topolino 750 MM.
The Fiat 8V was powered by a 1996 cc engine designed by Dante Giacosa. The unit was constructed of aluminum alloy and was designed to support high-revs and produce a steep power curve. In the standard configuration, the 8V produced 168 hp, but a more powerful version offered 185 hp. The most powerful unit - which featured four-throat Weber carburetors - produced 193 hp and it was extremely rare.
Only 114 examples of the Fiat 8V were made in an abbreviated production run that lasted but two years. Fiat executives returned their focus to cars that could be built in higher volumes such as the Fiat 600 and the ‘Topolino’ 500.
Despite their beauty and the company’s original intent to market them as ‘luxury touring’ cars, the 8Vs sporting nature and configuration made them favorites among the privateer racing set. A considerable number of the 8V models went into motorsport campaigns from hill climbs to road races.
The grey 8V shown here was made for delivery to its first owner in Milan, Italy, but the car wasn't registered in Italy and was immediately exported to its next owner in Gentilino, Switzerland. The distinctive shape of the grille on this example was adjusted with handmade modifications to allow a greater flow of air into the engine. This Fiat was entered into motorsport events without delay, and in the 1956 running of the Grand Prix Suisse de la Montagne Ollon-Villars Course Internationale de Côte hill climb, the car finished second in the 1.6 to 2.0-litre category.
In 2014, this restored Fiat appeared at that year’s Concourso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este where it was presented on the red carpet. While this Fiat is eligible for historic events for collector cars, it may prove more prudent to save its efforts for gentler driving and Concours apperances as its value should fall in the realm of $17.5 million USD.
As for other versions of the 8V, Ghia designed and produced a limited run of the cars named 'Supersonic' and those featured 'jet age' inspired coachwork. Several of those cars were purchased by Americans and were heavily customized, work which sometimes included engine transplants.
What is certain is that the 1953 Fiat 8V Berlinetta represents a benchmark in automotive design and is, to this very day, one of the most beautiful cars ever built.
The body style was, somewhat ironically, credited to Luigi Rapi who had also designed the considerably more pedestrian Fiat Topolino 750 MM.
The Fiat 8V was powered by a 1996 cc engine designed by Dante Giacosa. The unit was constructed of aluminum alloy and was designed to support high-revs and produce a steep power curve. In the standard configuration, the 8V produced 168 hp, but a more powerful version offered 185 hp. The most powerful unit - which featured four-throat Weber carburetors - produced 193 hp and it was extremely rare.
Only 114 examples of the Fiat 8V were made in an abbreviated production run that lasted but two years. Fiat executives returned their focus to cars that could be built in higher volumes such as the Fiat 600 and the ‘Topolino’ 500.
Despite their beauty and the company’s original intent to market them as ‘luxury touring’ cars, the 8Vs sporting nature and configuration made them favorites among the privateer racing set. A considerable number of the 8V models went into motorsport campaigns from hill climbs to road races.
The grey 8V shown here was made for delivery to its first owner in Milan, Italy, but the car wasn't registered in Italy and was immediately exported to its next owner in Gentilino, Switzerland. The distinctive shape of the grille on this example was adjusted with handmade modifications to allow a greater flow of air into the engine. This Fiat was entered into motorsport events without delay, and in the 1956 running of the Grand Prix Suisse de la Montagne Ollon-Villars Course Internationale de Côte hill climb, the car finished second in the 1.6 to 2.0-litre category.
In 2014, this restored Fiat appeared at that year’s Concourso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este where it was presented on the red carpet. While this Fiat is eligible for historic events for collector cars, it may prove more prudent to save its efforts for gentler driving and Concours apperances as its value should fall in the realm of $17.5 million USD.
As for other versions of the 8V, Ghia designed and produced a limited run of the cars named 'Supersonic' and those featured 'jet age' inspired coachwork. Several of those cars were purchased by Americans and were heavily customized, work which sometimes included engine transplants.
What is certain is that the 1953 Fiat 8V Berlinetta represents a benchmark in automotive design and is, to this very day, one of the most beautiful cars ever built.