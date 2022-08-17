The XP Lite E-Bike Showcases All the Urban Capabilities We Want for a Mere $800

Folks, I woke up some time ago with an e-mail showcasing the goods of a rather fresh e-bike crew, Lectric Bikes. If you haven’t heard of this team just yet, it’s not a problem. By the time we finish this article, you could become the next owner of one of their machines.
This team saw its beginnings the way many family-owned shops do, through hard work, limited finances, and a dream to create a machine to land into as many hands as possible. Soon after, in 2019, the first Lectric e-bike model went into production, and as time went on, rigorous customer feedback transformed their EVs into what they are today.
All that brings us to the XP Lite, a compact 20-inch tire folding e-bike that’s designed to be nothing more than your trusty urban companion, in the process, costing you no more than $800 (€790 at current exchange rates) for a standard version. That alone is a reason to pay attention for the next few minutes.
EV destined for urban use and designed to help the overage Joe, not hinder his or her ability, you have to take quite a few things into consideration. The most crucial aspect is mobility: how much can you do and how far can you ride?
Well, considering that the XP Lite comes in with a weight of just 42 lbs (19 kg), moving around town with ease should be a breeze. Considering that countless e-bikes come in with a weight of over 50 lbs, the 42 lbs the Lite boasts should make things a tad easier whenever you need to take a flight of stairs or need to load your EV onto a train. Oh, you think you can’t fit this in an elevator? Of course you can. Considering the Lite is a foldable bike, with just a few twists and turns, you’ll be able to easily squeeze it next to you. If you need to drive somewhere, this capacity also allows for easy maneuvering into the trunk of a car.
Ok, all that’s nice and all, but what about the electric capabilities of this trinket? Well, this is where things get interesting. Mounted to the rear hub, a peak 720-watt motor is fitted with five levels of assist and can be equipped with a throttle function. While it’s not clear just how much torque this bugger features, the fact that it can be equipped with a cargo rack makes it indispensable in an urban setting. The total payload is 275 lbs (125 kg), of which 55 lbs (25 kg) can be used on the rack.
Finishing touches include an LCD display, headlights and taillights, mechanical brakes, and a 1X drivetrain, helping to simplify your EV experience by eliminating any gear shifters and the saturated handlebars most e-bikes feature. For an extra $100, you can also add the Carry Package, which boasts cargo racks at the front and rear of the bike and bags too.
You know, I could go on and on about what you’ll be able to get for no more than $800, but in reality, there’s only one way to determine if a bike is up to par with your needs, wants, and lifestyle, go take a test drive! But makes sure to bring along the bucks as you may be leaving on your new Lectric XP Lite. Just a little something-something to consider if you’re looking for a new EV to leave your four-wheeler at home more often.
