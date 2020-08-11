“The World’s Rarest Toyota Supra” Is Offered for Sale, It’s Also a Unique Spec

We all know the fifth generation of the Supra is a different type of sports car from the A80 series. The 1990s model – codenamed A80 and nicknamed Mk IV – is the one that makes collectors and tuners alike grow weak in the knees.
This 1998 model is dubbed “the rarest Supra in the world” by All Street, a one-of-one specification with Solar Yellow paintwork and the Aerotop option. “It is sadly automatic, though, and we won't be converting it because it is mint condition with only 93,000 kilometers (57,788 miles),” added the Australian dealer.
Verified as a unique example of the breed in The Supra Registry, chassis number JZA801003225 is all stock, inside and out, and comes with “all historical records available” according to the vendor. On the downside, it’s an SZ trim.
Over in Japan, that used to be the entry-level grade with 17-inch wheels, fabric upholstery in black, manually-adjustable seats, dark silver garnish, and four speakers for the audio system. The biggest downside, however, is that the hood is hiding a free-breathing engine, not the turbo we all know and love.
2JZ-GE is how it’s called as opposed to 2JZ-GTE for the force-fed option, but nevertheless, the 3.0-liter plant is built like a tank. Easy to modify to ridiculous crankshaft ratings without upgrading the internals, this mill produced 225 PS (222 horsepower) and 284 Nm (209 pound-feet) of torque when new.
“The ultimate collector Supra” as it’s called in the highlighted features section of the online ad isn’t exactly an appealing proposition to someone intending to modify the heck out of this car. As the dealer suggests, it’s pretty much a blue-chip collectible because bone-stock models are rarer than hen’s teeth.
100,000 Australian dollars is the sticker price for this 1998 survivor, and at current exchange, that works out to $71,605 or thereabouts. Considering that someone paid more than $2 million for the first series-production GR Supra, you could even say that this yellow-painted fellow is good value for money.
