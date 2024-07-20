The "World's Smallest Truck Camper" Is a Simple, Cute Tiny Home on Wheels

How small is too small when it comes to tiny homes on wheels? Well, it depends on who you ask. Today, I'm checking out what might very well be the world's smallest truck camper. I'm sure many people (me included) will find this rig way too small, but it's still a cool project that deserves some attention.
A small camper has some obvious drawbacks, such as a lack of space to install much-needed features. At the same time, it makes up for the lack of real estate with a meager weight and tiny dimensions, making it capable of reaching various spots (both on and off the beaten path) that larger rigs have no chance of getting to.
Meet Larry, the owner of the YouTube channel Work Less Enjoy Life More. By the way, I love the name and message of this channel. His story sounds a bit similar to those of other adventurers I've written about. Larry was tired of the rat race, so he quit his job, sold most of his possessions, and bought an RV to travel across the country.
One of his latest projects is the slide-in pickup truck micro camper I'm discussing today. What we have here is a 1992 Geo Tracker. The Geo Tracker was introduced in 1989 as a low-cost vehicle based on the Suzuki Sidekick. It was available in three flavors: 2WD convertible, 4WD convertible, and 4WD hardtop.
This rig is based on the 4WD convertible version. It sports a 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder engine outputting just 80 hp, as well as an automatic transmission. As usual, I'll start the tour with the vehicle's exterior. However, keep in mind that the project is still a work in progress.
Let's move on to the camper box. Larry built it from scratch using 2x2 lumber and plywood on the outside. As he shared, plywood is not the ideal exterior solution for a camper box, as it can rot. Larry applied about eight coats of paint and a couple of coats of urethane to minimize this risk.
The camper box is quite simple, both inside and out. It has two windows, one on each side, a cab-over part above the driver's cabin, various lights on all sides, and a Maxxair fan with a cover on the roof. The entrance is a small door at the rear, which has its own window. Larry built it himself, but in hindsight, he said he should've gone for an off-the-shelf RV door.
The box is wired to the Geo Tracker's trailer plug. But how is it attached to the vehicle? Quite simply - Larry installed turnbuckles on the vehicle and the box: two in the front and one at the rear.
The rear door holds a fold-down table that will serve as the rig's kitchen. It has a cutting board and four screws that can be tightened to prevent rattling from the cutting board. The fold-down table offers little space, but it's enough for you to place a portable camping stove and a plate.
Even though the interior isn't finished yet, Larry has already installed some features he plans on using. For instance, he added an Iceco dual-zone 12 V refrigerator. How about power? Well, Larry uses a Vtoman portable power station to power the fridge, interior lights, and Maxxair fan, which can be charged via 400 W foldable solar panels.
Larry didn't calculate the exact weight of the camper box and everything inside it. However, he estimates it at about 300 to 400 lb. (136 to 191 kg), saying it's light enough for people to lift it.
Larry devised a simple solution to create a sleeping spot. He removed the passenger's seat and created a large panel to cover the space where the seat was attached. All he has to do is place a mattress on top, and he has enough space to lie down flat. Moreover, since the panel is cut at an angle, Larry has room to operate the transfer case and parking brake, and there's still some space left under the panel for storage.
All in all, Larry created a cute tiny home on wheels that might just be the smallest truck camper out there. I don't see anybody traveling full-time in this, but I see it as an excellent weekend rig, especially if you plan on going deep off the beaten path to a cool yet secluded spot.
Meet Larry, the owner of the YouTube channel Work Less Enjoy Life More. By the way, I love the name and message of this channel. His story sounds a bit similar to those of other adventurers I've written about. Larry was tired of the rat race, so he quit his job, sold most of his possessions, and bought an RV to travel across the country.
One of his latest projects is the slide-in pickup truck micro camper I'm discussing today. What we have here is a 1992 Geo Tracker. The Geo Tracker was introduced in 1989 as a low-cost vehicle based on the Suzuki Sidekick. It was available in three flavors: 2WD convertible, 4WD convertible, and 4WD hardtop.
This rig is based on the 4WD convertible version. It sports a 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder engine outputting just 80 hp, as well as an automatic transmission. As usual, I'll start the tour with the vehicle's exterior. However, keep in mind that the project is still a work in progress.
Larry improved this vehicle's off-road capabilities by equipping it with a Calmini suspension kit, which lifted it by 3 inches (7.6 centimeters). He also installed slide rails on the side and a Calmini front bumper with a 4,500-lb. (2,041 lb.) winch. Due to its off-road upgrades, this rig can definitely go where many others can't. It might not be the most comfortable solution, but it will get you where you want to go.
Let's move on to the camper box. Larry built it from scratch using 2x2 lumber and plywood on the outside. As he shared, plywood is not the ideal exterior solution for a camper box, as it can rot. Larry applied about eight coats of paint and a couple of coats of urethane to minimize this risk.
The camper box is quite simple, both inside and out. It has two windows, one on each side, a cab-over part above the driver's cabin, various lights on all sides, and a Maxxair fan with a cover on the roof. The entrance is a small door at the rear, which has its own window. Larry built it himself, but in hindsight, he said he should've gone for an off-the-shelf RV door.
The box is wired to the Geo Tracker's trailer plug. But how is it attached to the vehicle? Quite simply - Larry installed turnbuckles on the vehicle and the box: two in the front and one at the rear.
As I mentioned earlier, this project isn't yet completed. When you pop open the rear door, you'll discover a tiny interior with a raw wooden look. Larry hasn't yet applied any finish to the living space.
The rear door holds a fold-down table that will serve as the rig's kitchen. It has a cutting board and four screws that can be tightened to prevent rattling from the cutting board. The fold-down table offers little space, but it's enough for you to place a portable camping stove and a plate.
Even though the interior isn't finished yet, Larry has already installed some features he plans on using. For instance, he added an Iceco dual-zone 12 V refrigerator. How about power? Well, Larry uses a Vtoman portable power station to power the fridge, interior lights, and Maxxair fan, which can be charged via 400 W foldable solar panels.
Larry didn't calculate the exact weight of the camper box and everything inside it. However, he estimates it at about 300 to 400 lb. (136 to 191 kg), saying it's light enough for people to lift it.
"Where does Larry sleep?" you might be wondering. Well, clearly not in the cab-over area – although it looks quite cozy, the space is too tight for an adult to fit. Instead, that space is reserved for Larry's two dogs. They even have a long window in the front of the cab-over area, allowing them (or Larry) to enjoy the surrounding views.
Larry devised a simple solution to create a sleeping spot. He removed the passenger's seat and created a large panel to cover the space where the seat was attached. All he has to do is place a mattress on top, and he has enough space to lie down flat. Moreover, since the panel is cut at an angle, Larry has room to operate the transfer case and parking brake, and there's still some space left under the panel for storage.
All in all, Larry created a cute tiny home on wheels that might just be the smallest truck camper out there. I don't see anybody traveling full-time in this, but I see it as an excellent weekend rig, especially if you plan on going deep off the beaten path to a cool yet secluded spot.