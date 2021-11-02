The World's Quickest Car Gets 22-Inch Forged Wheels, Doesn't Look Back

Say what you want about Tesla – and there's plenty to be said – but you can't take away from it the fact it's making the world's quickest production car at the moment, and the only other model threatening its crown in the foreseeable future not only costs about 20 times as much, but it's also completely sold out even before the first delivery took place.
We are obviously talking about the Rimac Nevera, the all-electric hypercar from the Croatian manufacturer that's proven it can easily run eights over the quarter mile with none of the Plaid's limitations (track prepping and such). With Mate Rimac, the company founder, becoming the CEO of Bugatti earlier this year, you can expect several other really fast EVs to pop up shortly, but if we're talking right here, right now, the Tesla Model S Plaid is still the king.
For a king, though, to say its wheel selection was pretty limited would be the understatement of the year – even more so than calling the ongoing pandemic "a pain in the butt". Launch a new tab in your browser, navigate on Tesla's page, select a custom Model S Plaid order, scroll down to the wheel design section, and you'll be faced with the tough decision of choosing between no more than... wait a minute, there's only available size and style?
To make matters worse, we're talking about a set of 19" alloys, and while the smaller diameter means increased comfort and, perhaps, a larger selection of tire models, it's fair to assume that customers would like the added performance brought by the larger 21s that were promised. OK, maybe it's not so much the improved handling they'd be after as the extra style points that come associated with larger wheels.
Well, even if Tesla did offer the 21s, it would still only bring the options to two. Anyone looking to enhance their vehicle's appearance will never rely on the options provided by a manufacturer and will instead look at the open vastness of the aftermarket industry. When it comes to wheels, there is definitely no shortage of choices.
We won't sit here and say Vossen makes the best wheels, the most styles, or the best-looking ones simply because we don't have the expertise or the authority to make any of those claims, but the American company sure makes the most eye-popping presentation videos. This one, featuring a white Tesla Model S Plaid with a lowered suspension and a set of 22-inch Vossen Hybrid Forged HF-4T, is as good an example as any.
Between the gorgeous locations, the EV's slightly wider body (further enhanced by having the lower ground clearance), the excellent cinematography, and the undeniable beauty of the Model S design, it's hard to put your finger on what it is that makes the video so enjoyable (definitely not the music, though) . However, it's fair to say the Vossen HF-4Ts play a part as well.
For a king, though, to say its wheel selection was pretty limited would be the understatement of the year – even more so than calling the ongoing pandemic "a pain in the butt". Launch a new tab in your browser, navigate on Tesla's page, select a custom Model S Plaid order, scroll down to the wheel design section, and you'll be faced with the tough decision of choosing between no more than... wait a minute, there's only available size and style?
To make matters worse, we're talking about a set of 19" alloys, and while the smaller diameter means increased comfort and, perhaps, a larger selection of tire models, it's fair to assume that customers would like the added performance brought by the larger 21s that were promised. OK, maybe it's not so much the improved handling they'd be after as the extra style points that come associated with larger wheels.
Well, even if Tesla did offer the 21s, it would still only bring the options to two. Anyone looking to enhance their vehicle's appearance will never rely on the options provided by a manufacturer and will instead look at the open vastness of the aftermarket industry. When it comes to wheels, there is definitely no shortage of choices.
We won't sit here and say Vossen makes the best wheels, the most styles, or the best-looking ones simply because we don't have the expertise or the authority to make any of those claims, but the American company sure makes the most eye-popping presentation videos. This one, featuring a white Tesla Model S Plaid with a lowered suspension and a set of 22-inch Vossen Hybrid Forged HF-4T, is as good an example as any.
Between the gorgeous locations, the EV's slightly wider body (further enhanced by having the lower ground clearance), the excellent cinematography, and the undeniable beauty of the Model S design, it's hard to put your finger on what it is that makes the video so enjoyable (definitely not the music, though) . However, it's fair to say the Vossen HF-4Ts play a part as well.