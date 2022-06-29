The Wonders of Mathematics Are Responsible for Functional One-Off Designs Like This Bike

More on this:

1 Winter Is Coming, and You Should Explore Machines Like the Timeless and All-Season Forager

2 Chimera BMX Is the World's First High-Drive E-Bike, a 3800W Titanium Beast on Two Wheels

3 Revelstoke Titanium MTB Takes Versatility to New Heights: A Mr. Potatohead of Cycling

4 Guy Reinvents the Wheel, Cuts It in Half to Make a Fully-Functional Bike

5 Insane Range for Low Bucks Is What the Commuter E-Bike From State Bicycle Co. Is All About