The Wonders of Free Starlink Internet From Space Can Soon Be Enjoyed Inside Airplanes

We doubt there’s any more need to detail in just how many ways Elon Musk and his companies have completely reshaped the world we live in, and that in the span of just a decade or so.
But the man is not nearly done, and several other projects are bound to bring major shifts in our civilization once more. One of those projects is the Starlink, that crazy idea of placing thousands of satellites in orbit with the single purpose of beaming Internet to whoever needs it here on Earth.
For the past few weeks, Starlink made the headlines as one of the tools employed by the Ukrainians in their fight against the Russians. This week, however, we learn of its first use as provider in inflight Internet.
That’s right, as of sometime soon Starlink will be present in airplanes. Not the ones operated by some major airline, but by a regional one serving the needs of the people in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas, and New York, among others.
The airline is called JSX, and as per its own announcement, it is now the “first air carrier to adopt SpaceX Starlink Internet inflight.” More importantly, the service will be free for all customers on board, making the “greatest Wi-Fi in the galaxy,” as the airline calls it, a pretty enticing proposition, once it becomes available later this year.
Coincidentally, the announcement came shortly after a Falcon 9 lifted from its pad at Cape Canaveral, carrying the latest batch of 53 Starlink internet satellites up in orbit.
As a side note, it’s worth noting that SpaceX is not the only company currently building a network of Internet satellites. We already have OneWeb, and most recently Amazon, which announced the rocket selection for its Project Kuiper satellites.
That means we’re likely to get Internet in the weirdest of places from now on, so brace yourselves.
