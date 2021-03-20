The Wind Knocks Down President Biden 3 Times in 3 Seconds on Air Force One Steps

What is more powerful than the most powerful man in the world? The wind.
A recent incident involving the President of the United States Joe Biden has gone viral. As he was climbing the steps to Air Force One for a planned visit to Atlanta, Georgia, POTUS, aka the most powerful man in the world, was knocked down three times in three seconds.
You can see the video at the bottom of the page. As he jogs up the stairs, Biden trips and falls three times, each time apparently worse than the previous one. After the third stumble, he stops for a moment to check himself and apparently pat an injured shin, and then makes it all the way up at last.
Despite the triple stumble, POTUS still does the obligatory twirl and salute at the top of the stairs, and then goes inside the Presidential plane. Commenters online point that he seems to be limping slightly of the left foot as he does so.
Various media outlets point that the source of the stair trouble could be the November 2020 hairline fracture Biden suffered while playing with his dog Major. However, the fracture was in the right foot, and the one that seems to have caused all this trouble now is the left one.
In reality, the trouble was the wind. White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tells ABC News that the President lost his balance because it was very windy. “It's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine,” Jean-Pierre explains.
Meanwhile, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield calls the incident “nothing more than a misstep,” with no mention of the powerful wind that might have caused it.
The bottom line is that POTUS is fine and did not injure himself. And that, yes, in some cases, even the world’s most powerful men can be knocked down by a gust of wind.
I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.— Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021