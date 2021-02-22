4 Ford F-150 Lets You Check the Trailer Lights With Your Smartphone, Here’s How

The Wheel Tray Looks Like the Right Way to Eat in a Car

Eating in a car is something we all do, not necessarily because it’s such a magnificent experience, but because a quick bite while parked is often the only option, especially when we’re in a rush. 7 photos



So if you don’t like to drive surrounded by French fries, juice stains, or worse, with your hands on a greasy steering wheel, you might want to check the



With a universal design that lets it attach to the steering wheel in pretty much any car out there, the Wheel Tray is a gadget that provides you with a very simple tray to put your food, drinks, and even a book if you enjoy reading while eating (not while driving, obviously).



The design is as simple as it could be, and if you want to get to the next level, you can even equip it with a whiteboard, so you can take quick notes even while chewing your snack.



The tray is fully prepared for these crazy times, so it’s made from materials that allow for



At first glance, this simple gadget comes with a rather ambitious price, as you can get the two-section wheel tray without the whiteboard for $42 as part of this Indiegogo fundraising campaign. A limited-edition design is available for $65.



