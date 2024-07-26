"The Weekender" Is an Ultra\-Lightweight, Affordable Kit That Turns Small Vans Into Campers

There are several ways to go about getting your hands on a camper van, including building one yourself or buying one. But if you don't have a large enough budget to buy one or the time, energy, or skills to create one, consider getting a ready-to-go interior kit.
I've covered a few interior kits for camper vans here on autoevolution, such as those from Vantopia and Timber Van Kits. Those were meant for larger rigs. Today, I'm checking out an interior kit for micro campers – meet "The Weekender" by Simple Vans.
Simple Vans is a Saint-Michel-Escalus, France-based company with the mission of "building beautiful, precision crafted plywood furniture that's the perfect foundation for your dream camper van." Ben, the founder, saw an opportunity after managing a fleet of camper vans and getting frustrated with the quality of the plywood kits used to furnish them. And that's how Simple Vans was born.
The company offers six complete furniture kits, the latest of which is The Weekender. It's compatible with 99% of the small vans on the market, including the Renault Kangoo, the Ford Transit Connect, the VW Caddy, and the Citroen Berlingo. What's more, it packs all the essentials you need to start van life with shorter adventures.
Let me start with some general info about this kit. Amazingly, it tips the scales at a mere 35 kg (77 lb.), allowing you to make your rig heavier with other features you want or need. Moreover, it includes two pieces of furniture that need to be assembled: a sliding bed and a side unit. According to Simple Vans, it'll take about five hours to put everything together.
All you have to do is interlock them to create a robust structure. You don't need any complicated tools for the assembly – just a screwdriver and a pot of wood glue. The furniture has been designed to fit the shape of a standard 5mm plywood interior trim. Furthermore, a wooden floor is required to securely fit the kit – it's meant for a floor thickness + flooring of 15 mm.
Simple Vans sources its lightweight poplar plywood from a family business. The company also kept sustainability in mind, as the wood it uses meets the COP2 environmental standard.
How about pricing? You'll be happy to know that The Weekender kit won't break your bank. It's offered for €949 ($1,031) or €1,259 ($1,367) if you opt for a mattress.
Toward the front, behind the passenger seat, Simple Vans devised another part of the kit that interlocks with the couch/bed. It's designed to house a cooler box, although, of course, you can use it for storage if you don't want to bring a cooler box along.
Next, we have the side unit, which is designed to be installed on the passenger side. It has three cabinets: two identical ones in the top part and a larger one below that can hold two 12-liter (3-gallon) water tanks. There's also a decently sized countertop where you can prepare some small meals.
You can add various accessories to this kit. For instance, you can install a kitchen drawer underneath the couch/bed that opens up outside the van. Another option is a large table unit (76 x 50 centimeters or 29.5 x 19 inches) that can seamlessly integrate with the couch/bed.
All in all, this is an excellent solution for those looking to start van life quickly with a simple, no-frills setup without emptying their life savings. It's quite impressive that Simple Vans managed to create a single kit that's compatible with a wide range of smaller vans.
You can find out more about Simple Vans and its products on the company's website. If you're not sure whether your van is compatible with the kits, a van compatibility guide on the website will answer your question.
The sliding bed is meant to sit on the driver's side of the interior. It measures 160 centimeters (63 inches) in length and features storage space underneath and a sliding frame that allows you to transform it from a couch into a bed that's 112 centimeters (44 inches) wide, so two people can sleep on it. If you have a longer van, you can also install an extension that makes the bed 170 centimeters (67 inches) long. What's more, it can hold up to 200 kg (441 lb.).
