The Waze Nightmare Isn’t Over Yet on CarPlay, and It’s Even Getting Worse

More on this:

1 Latest iPhone Beta Updates Exhibit CarPlay Bugs That Need to Be Fixed ASAP

2 Waze Crashing at Certain Locations, It’s Time to Switch to Google Maps

3 Waze Suddenly Starts Insisting on Using HOV Lanes, No Fix in Sight

4 You’d Better Not Update Waze If You Use the App on CarPlay

5 Google Maps Apparently Still Not Feeling Well on Android Auto