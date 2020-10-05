5 Binge Watch All 9 Fast and Furious Movies and a Honda Dealership Will Pay You

4 You Will Have to Wait Another Full Year to See Fast and Furious 9

1 Fast and Furious 9 Is Going to Space, Michelle Rodriguez Confirms

The Wait for Fast and Furious Just Got Longer: Fast 9 Delayed Once More

Fans will have to wait even longer for the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, after Universal switched up the release schedule for tentpole releases to accommodate developments in the ongoing health crisis. 8 photos



The news came hours after Universal announced that No Time to Die, the



In other words, Universal will have Fast 9 officially open the summer blockbuster season – assuming, of course, everything goes back to normal until then and people will crowd movie theaters once more like they did one year ago. All Fast and Furious movies have been major draws at the box office, with the international BO making the bulk of revenue.



As noted above, in early September, leading lady Michelle Rodriguez accidentally confirmed a previous slip by Ludacris, namely that one of the leading characters is heading to space in this installment. She didn’t give more details, but this snippet alone was enough to send fans into a frenzy: after all sorts of insane auto stunts, heading to space was but the next logical step. The wait will probably be worth it.



Directed by Justin Lin, Fast 9 picks up right after The Fate of the Furious and stars regulars Vin Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, with special appearances by John Cena, Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren.



Since May 28, 2021 is so far away, here’s the trailer to keep you going.



Translation: Fast 9 has been pushed even farther back . Fans will have to wait even longer for FF-typical vehicular mayhem and maybe even a possible trip to space The news came hours after Universal announced that No Time to Die, the latest James Bond film , had been delayed again, with a new release date set for April 2, 2021, Variety confirms. Since this the same rescheduled release date for Fast 9 and both movies are distributed internationally by Universal, it only made sense for F9 to get pushed farther back. The new date has been set for May 28, 2021, which is Memorial Day weekend.In other words, Universal will have Fast 9 officially open the summer blockbuster season – assuming, of course, everything goes back to normal until then and people will crowd movie theaters once more like they did one year ago. All Fast and Furious movies have been major draws at the box office, with the international BO making the bulk of revenue.As noted above, in early September, leading lady Michelle Rodriguez accidentally confirmed a previous slip by Ludacris, namely that one of the leading characters is heading to space in this installment. She didn’t give more details, but this snippet alone was enough to send fans into a frenzy: after all sorts of insane auto stunts, heading to space was but the next logical step. The wait will probably be worth it.Directed by Justin Lin, Fast 9 picks up right after The Fate of the Furious and stars regulars Vin Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, with special appearances by John Cena, Charlize Theron and Dame Helen Mirren.Since May 28, 2021 is so far away, here’s the trailer to keep you going.