The VW Jetta SUV Really Is Just a SEAT Ateca

China used to be known for making knockoffs of premium products, including cars. But we didn't expect Volkswagen to copy the homework of one of its own brands. 16 photos SUV model. It's crazy right - the Jetta SUV? That's like a Range Rover sedan or a MINI pickup.



In any case, a couple of official renderings of the model called the VS5 were provided, and these seemed to back up reports that it's based on the SEAT Ateca. By chance, we stumbled upon some photos from Auto Shanghai 2019, and they show how close the design is to the Spanish automaker's crossover.



The aim was to keep costs way down, and so many of the character lines were kept. For example, the doors are 99% identical, down to the sills and strong shoulder line. They just connected that to a new set of headlights and tweaked the bumpers around the existing mounting points and fender arches. Keen-eyed among you might notice they moved the mirrors.



We'd like to meet the Chinese designer who got the unenviable job of copying SEAT yet having to make it look original. He did a good job at the front. But around the rear, the budget must have only allowed for some taillights and bumper trim. But if we didn't know what an Ateca looks like, this would have seemed like a fresh VW specifically made for China.



