The Volvo P1800 Melds the Style of the Italians With the Practicality of the Swedes

The Volvo P1800 was a thing of beauty that featured a 2+2, front-engine, rear-drive sports configuration. It was manufactured by Volvo Cars between 1961 and 1973. Originally a coupe version, it was later offered in what the British refer to as a ‘shooting-brake’ - or station wagon - configuration as production neared an end in 1972–1973. 6 photos



But it was the styling by Swedish Olympian, sailor and yacht designer Pelle Petterson that made the P1800 such a delightful thing to behold. Petterson worked under Italian designer Pietro Frua, and the mechanicals for the car were largely derived from the Volvo 122 series. Petterson originally studied design at the Pratt Institute in New York from 1955 through 1957 and penned the styling of the Maxi brand of sailing boats. Those lovely ships are still amongst the most common sailing boats in Swedish waters.



Marketed as a touring car rather than a sports car, the P1800 reached the masses largely on the strength of its starring role in the British television series The Saint, which aired from 1962 to 1969.



And they were, aside from being lovely to behold, hardy machines as well. In 1998 a



This car was purchased by its current owner when he worked in Paris in 1971. On a business trip to London, he passed the London Volvo Showroom. Struck by the beauty of a 1972 model Volvo P1800E the young bachelor was in need of a vehicle after crashing his motorcycle in Paris, and in the Volvo, he found the ideal replacement.



This Volvo fit the bill in a number of ways as it was stylish and included features such as the fuel-injected engine, electric overdrive and leather seats which helped the car - and potentially the owner - cut a rakish profile. This version is a U.S. spec model featuring left-hand drive and required safety features such as 3-point seatbelts and air intake filters.



Should you decide it’s a must-have vehicle, the sale will come with all the original purchase records which include the ‘Volvo Importer’s and Manufacturer’s Statement of Origin’, repair and maintenance invoices and the Paris license plate.



