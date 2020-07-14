The Venom is an Affordable Super-yacht Concept

Coming in at 170 feet in length (52 meters), the Venom is not the largest of super-yachts. But the luxury, the luxury is definitely worthy of the super-yacht title. Made in conjunction with Chulun Park as head designer, the venom will most likely remind you of the Valkyrie. Similar hull design and Park’s touch upon accents raise this vessel’s status.
We can see sleek futuristic lines upon the exterior of the ship that offer an eye-catching appeal. The long sleek hull is made using a carbon composite structure, so she’s definitely more lightweight than your average steel hull ship. A wonderful shine to the exterior and the use of black glass balances function, visibility, and discretion.
The Venom offers full size double rooms ready with ocean view desk space and private bathrooms. Natural lighting floods these rooms due to the use of glass on the hull. These rooms are accessed by a private entrance from the main salon, so you, the owner, won’t be bothered unless you’d like.
The suite master room is a bit different. OK, I lied. It’s a ‘whole lot different’. The master suite has a few benefits such as an owner’s private lobby, office area, lounging space, walk-in wardrobe and dressing room. An en-suite bathroom ready with both a steam shower and bath-tub.
However, if you wish to had a more intimate conversation, just step through the sliding glass doors into a climate-controlled dining space equipped with a bar, lounge areas, and a fully panoramic view with natural lighting thanks to the incorporation of glass.
Above this interior dining room is the navigational bridge, host to a number of devices and trinkets to get everyone aboard safely to your destinations. And finally, one deck above this sits another bar-like area that could maybe even couple as a DJ nest.
HP diesel engines she’s good for an average cruising speed of 12 knots. But in case you encounter some pirates off the coast of some remote island, she’s able to punch it up to 30 knots no problem. You won’t find a hybrid drive on this vessel, like on the Aqueous 120, but you may be able to talk the design team into using a different type of propulsion.
But with these types of vessels, it’s a bit difficult, as the maximization of space is an issue, so engine compartments are usually made to house the engine the initial designs show. These engines are the 2021 models.
At just under 38 million U.S. (33.5 million Euro), it's in the wait to deliver some Venom to a buyer who is ready for the luxury and lifestyle of the super-yacht world.
