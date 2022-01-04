The U.S. Military Wants to Use Rockets for Cargo Delivery, Blue Origin Is On Board

Space was never about pure exploration but also about financial, strategic, and industrial benefits, and the booming space industry is showing that more and more. Moreover, as global mobility is going through historical transformations in terms of sustainability and technology, space is on the verge of becoming one of the essential components of the new mobility.
The space tourism adventures of 2021 proved that people could someday be transported to space almost as easily as they are on Earth. And if passengers can be flown to space, why not do the same with cargo? Satellite launches with various types of payloads have also expanded dramatically over the last few years. Things seem to be moving towards a world where logistics through space would become routine.
This development has an obvious strategic significance for the U.S. Department of Defense. The U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which is responsible for overseeing military logistics around the globe, is exploring ways in which rockets could be used to transport cargo and people through space.
The innovative “rocket cargo” project is about studying the cost and efficiency of carrying goods on commercial rockets and air-dropping payloads, Space Daily reports. In fact, for 2022, the Air Force intends to dedicate almost $50 million to rocket cargo demonstrations.
USTRANSCOM signed the first cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) on this matter in March 2020, with SpaceX, then a second one, one month later, with XArc (Exploration Architecture Corporation). The goal was to explore the use of space transportation and spaceports for delivering military materiel and personnel.
At the end of last year, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin joined the project. A third CRADA was signed with the rocket company, according to a USTRANSCOM official statement, for further research into military space transportation. According to Vice Admiral Dee Mewbourne, Deputy Commander, logistics through space, compared to conventional transportation, will prove useful in situations where fast response is required or when the military needs access in challenging environments.
The ultimate goal is to increase flexibility for defense transportation, which is why other industry partnerships will follow after this recent agreement with Blue Origin. The company has launched its biggest crew yet, on board the New Shepard, at the end of 2021, and the launch of its big New Glenn rocket is scheduled for this year.
This development has an obvious strategic significance for the U.S. Department of Defense. The U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which is responsible for overseeing military logistics around the globe, is exploring ways in which rockets could be used to transport cargo and people through space.
The innovative “rocket cargo” project is about studying the cost and efficiency of carrying goods on commercial rockets and air-dropping payloads, Space Daily reports. In fact, for 2022, the Air Force intends to dedicate almost $50 million to rocket cargo demonstrations.
USTRANSCOM signed the first cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) on this matter in March 2020, with SpaceX, then a second one, one month later, with XArc (Exploration Architecture Corporation). The goal was to explore the use of space transportation and spaceports for delivering military materiel and personnel.
At the end of last year, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin joined the project. A third CRADA was signed with the rocket company, according to a USTRANSCOM official statement, for further research into military space transportation. According to Vice Admiral Dee Mewbourne, Deputy Commander, logistics through space, compared to conventional transportation, will prove useful in situations where fast response is required or when the military needs access in challenging environments.
The ultimate goal is to increase flexibility for defense transportation, which is why other industry partnerships will follow after this recent agreement with Blue Origin. The company has launched its biggest crew yet, on board the New Shepard, at the end of 2021, and the launch of its big New Glenn rocket is scheduled for this year.