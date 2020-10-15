The U.S. Market Welcomes Benelli’s 2021 Leoncino 500

Mazda Shinshi Is a Concept Inspired by the Manta Ray and Japanese Culture

The DOHC powerplant, with four valves per cylinder head and a generous compression ratio of 11.5:1. It is fed by an electronic fuel injection setup with 37 mm (1.46 inches) throttle bodies. The mill boasts a healthy displacement of 500cc.



At around 8,500 rpm, this nasty piece of liquid-cooled machinery will generate up to 47 hp, along with 33 pound-feet (45 Nm) of twisting force at around 5,000 revs. The engine’s power is channeled to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed gearbox.



A tubular steel trellis frame is tasked with holding the powertrain components in place. Up front, it is supported by a set of 50 mm (2 inches) inverted forks that’ll allow 4.9 inches (125 mm) of travel. On the opposite end, suspension duties are handled by a single fully-adjustable shock absorber and a double-sided swingarm, permitting up to 4.4 inches (112 mm) of rear wheel travel.



Stopping power is taken care of by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) semi-floating discs and radially mounted four-piston calipers at the front, accompanied by a 260 mm (10.24 inches) brake rotor and a one-piston floating caliper at the rear. Additionally, ABS comes as a standard feature on both ends.



The entire thing rolls on a pair of 17-inch twelve-spoke cast aluminum wheels, hugged by Pirelli Angel ST tires. Its dry weight is rated at just 410lbs (186 kg), while its wheelbase measures 56.8 inches (1,443 mm). Lastly, Leoncino’s fuel tank has a capacity of 3.56 gal (13.5 liters).



To be fair, this entity comes across as one competent two-wheeler! It brings about a reasonable price tag of $6,199, which should make it an accessible pick for anyone looking to purchase a fresh ride.



