The U.S. Army Is Implementing Advanced Fuel-Saving Solutions on Its Tactical Vehicles

When it comes to sustainable vehicles, there are two different approaches – new vehicle design and development on the one hand, and conversion of current models, on the other hand. Various industrial companies are focusing on aircraft or even locomotive conversion, for example, but now it’s time for the U.S. Army to implement a massive electrification program for its tactical vehicle fleet.
A quarter million tactical vehicles – that’s a lot of vehicles that not only contribute to the high level of CO2 emissions, but also stay inactive for a big chunk of time, consuming a lot of fuel just to run the onboard electric power systems, and to ensure cabin climate control. This was the premise for one of the U.S. Army’s latest projects, aimed at improving the efficiency of military vehicles with the help of fuel-saving technology.
The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and The U.S. Army’s Project Manager Transportation Systems (PM TS), which are leading this pilot program, recently awarded a contract to XL Fleet and another fleet electrification specialist, to implement this type of technology throughout the Army’s entire fleet.
XL Fleet, which has previously worked with other prestigious partners, such as the City of Boston and Yale University, has developed hybrid electric drive systems that claim to increase fuel savings to 25-50% and cut CO2 emissions by up to 33%. Although sustainability is the ultimate goal for the Army’s project, the immediate expectations have more to do with decreasing operational costs and improving performance.
By consuming more fuel for the onboard electric systems, tactical vehicles end up not only having a reduced range, but even an increased “thermal and acoustic signature,” which means they are easier to detect and target on the field.
So, the primary goal is to extend tactical vehicles’ operation range and reduce costs, through this project, but officials have also stated that this is the first step toward large-scale hybridization and electrification of the Army’s entire fleet.
During the first phase of the program, XL Fleet will develop a “retrofit idle reduction technology” for the Department of Defense’s standard truck, ranging from two-and-a-half to ten tons.
