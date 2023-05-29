The Ultra-Stylish Royale X Cuts Through the Waves at More Than 40 MPH

If gigantic superyachts are the equivalent of sprawling mansions on water, smaller and sleeker (yet equally lavish) boats could be described as floating luxury sports cars. Royale X is the perfect example – it seems to fly above water at exhilarating speed while dazzling with its superb profile and delighting those onboard with the highest levels of comfort. The only downside? All of this is worth more than $15 million.
In 2022, a stunning new design was taking the yachting world by storm, conquering hearts and awards. The Mangusta 165 REV, created by Lobanov Design and engineered by the Overmarine specialists, was born as a revolutionary version of the classic Mangusta 165, the flagship design of the Italian boatbuilding brand with the same name, owned by the Overmarine Group.
The game-changing Mangusta 165 REV combines technical innovations with an exquisite style, directly inspired by the sports cars of the 1920s and 1930s, and was widely acclaimed as one of the revelations of 2022. However, this impressive success wouldn't have been possible without the first Mangusta 165, which changed yachting history.
The Italian shipyard worked closely with the renowned designer Stefano Righini to revolutionize the open yacht segment back in the early 2000s. The Mangusta 165 became a real trailblazer that combined an impressive size (over 50 meters/164 feet in length) with phenomenal speeds of 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph). It was officially one of the world's largest open yachts, paving the way for the highly-popular maxi open yachts segment.
Throughout a decade, the Italian brand sold 12 of the iconic Mangusta 165 boats designed by Righini, all sporting various customizations. With the new REV version now taking center stage, the classic 165s have almost gained a collector's item status. One of them is the aptly-named Royale X – the No. 7 in this legendary series. It made its debut more than a decade ago, in 2012, but is still in excellent shape thanks to a recent refit completed in 2019.
The Royale X quickly draws attention wherever it goes, thanks to its unmistakable sporty silhouette and impeccable appearance. At a little over 160 feet, it's spacious enough to accommodate up to nine guests in four elegant staterooms while boasting all the luxuries you'd typically find on much younger yachts.
The extensive use of high-quality wood and the warm color palette in earthy tones mimic the classic interiors of gentlemen's yachts. However, a modern touch is also obvious in the minimalist decor and luminous ambiance. Valentina Balducci is the one who envisioned this sophisticated yet informal interior, boasting bleached-teak flooring and limed-oak paneling.
One of the most attractive areas onboard is the main salon, large enough to include a modern-style bar, a lounge, a gaming table, and an elegant dining room. No luxury yacht today would be complete without a dedicated gym area and a movie room. Despite its considerable age, the Royale X includes both these features. A sophisticated media room sits on the lower deck, perfect for movie nights. At the same time, a well-equipped gym combines a classic interior style with the modern benefits of climate control.
The owner's suite is also located on the lower deck and is large enough to include a private owner's office. The other three cabins are all en-suite, with flexible configurations.
As for outdoor entertainment, there are multiple options. The main deck aft is perfect for both sun lounging and open-air dining. It's spacious enough to house a built-in lounge with comfy, upholstered seating, a separate dining table with generous seating, and an overhang partially protecting it from the sun.
Elegant walk-around side decks provide access to another perfect spot for enjoying the sun – the large foredeck lounge, fitted with inviting oversized sun pads. Additional lounging is available on the sun deck, which also offers a second option for al-fresco dining. Last but not least, the flybridge offers the most stunning views, not just of the water but also of the boat itself.
When it comes to performance, the Royale X stays true to the meaning behind the brand's name. Back in 1985, Mangusta was born as a direct competitor of Tecnomarine, Italy's most successful open yacht builder at the time. Cobra was the name of Tecnomarine's most popular model. With the mongoose being the only natural predator that can defeat the cobra, the new rival's name was an obvious choice – Mangusta. It was a lucky choice: the shipyard has enjoyed worldwide success ever since.
Three MTU engines of 4,610 HP propel this seventh Mangusta 165 at 27 knots (31 mph/50 kph) with the ability to reach 38 knots (43.7 mph/70 kph). Nine advanced gyrostabilizers maintain a smooth ride even at maximum speed. Thanks to a shallow draft of under six feet (1.5 meters), this sleek boat can also make its way to secluded bays where superyachts can't reach.
The iconic Royale X hit the market this month, looking fresh and claiming low engine hours. Whoever is willing to part with €14.5 million ($15.5 million) could become the lucky owner of an authentic Italian sports car on water.