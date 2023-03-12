The Ultimate Sacrifice: How Skoda's Crash Test Dummies Dedicate Their Lives for Our Safety

There's no doubt that crash test dummies are part of the reason why our vehicles are so safe nowadays. Even though computer simulation technology has significantly improved lately, there's no substitute for real-life impacts and tests. Today, I'd like to tell you more about how Skoda ensures its cars are held up to the highest safety standards, thanks to the "dedication" of its crash test dummies.
The first crash test dummy, Sierra Sam, was first used in 1949 to test aircraft ejection seats, aviation helmets, and pilot restraints. The technology and capabilities of test dummies have notably increased since then.
Skoda has its own extensive crash laboratory, carrying out tests under strictly defined conditions. These tests are done almost on a daily basis, with up to 300 crash scenarios simulated per year.
Of course, there's a lot of equipment besides crash test dummies that's used in testing a car's safety, such as obstacles, lights, cameras, and a myriad of sensors. Crash tests are becoming more and more demanding and stringent, and regulations are getting stricter. But how does that translate in Skoda's world of dummies? Well, the brand uses an increasing number of types of crash dummies.
Before, only a few were needed, but the Czech automaker now has a range of at least twelve available. Eight of them are adult passenger dummies, and the remaining are child dummies, representing children aged 1.5, 3, 6, and 10.
Categorizing goes even further – dummies usually have a percentage marking, such as 50% male. No, that doesn't mean it identifies as half-male, but rather that it represents an average male in terms of height and weight. For women, the most commonly used dummy is "5% female", which means that just 5% of women are physically smaller than the dummy.
A vehicle's safety must be tested in various situations, and a slightly different dummy is suitable for each type of test. Every variant is specially designed to mimic the behavior of the human body for a particular test, and they interact differently with the vehicle's restraint systems and design. Jan Domkar, the coordinator of vehicle safety development at Skoda, said, "That is the goal: to test as many options as possible to ensure that both adult passengers and children are well protected, wherever they sit in the car."
Skoda uses dummies such as Hybrid III or Thor for frontal impacts, while EuroSID II and WorldSID dummies are used in lateral crashes.
Euro NCAP methodology. The same dummies are used in both internal and official tests. That makes sense - Skoda must verify safety during the car's development to pass Euro NCAP's strict testing.
Have you ever wondered how pricey a crash test dummy is? Well, be prepared to be blown away, as they're generally the most expensive equipment used in a crash test. For instance, the Thor frontal dummy costs a whopping €650,000 (around $692,000), while the WorldSID side impact dummy goes for €350,000 (about $372,600). Keep in mind that the servicing and calibration costs are extra, and they must be done after a prescribed number of tests have been completed or when biomechanical limits are exceeded. So yes, the dummies used in crash tests are often more expensive than the actual cars.
But how alike are crash test dummies' bodies to those of humans? They're made from a vast range of materials and feature basic metal construction, making them durable, but that's just the base. Special metals are used for the ribs, spine, or joints, while the dummy's skin or pelvis is made of specific plastics. Furthermore, the load on each part is measured in order to ensure the optimum replication of actual injuries. Needless to say, the individual components are replaceable, so each basic dummy has a long, essentially unlimited lifetime.
Each crash test dummy is fitted with dozens of sensors that measure acceleration, forces, and deformation. With technology rapidly evolving, dummies are constantly being adapted. For instance, the 50% male dummy (Hybrid III) used at the beginning of the 2000s allowed measurements at 56 points on the body, while the current Thor dummy boasts 116 measurement locations.
Skoda has its own extensive crash laboratory, carrying out tests under strictly defined conditions. These tests are done almost on a daily basis, with up to 300 crash scenarios simulated per year.
Of course, there's a lot of equipment besides crash test dummies that's used in testing a car's safety, such as obstacles, lights, cameras, and a myriad of sensors. Crash tests are becoming more and more demanding and stringent, and regulations are getting stricter. But how does that translate in Skoda's world of dummies? Well, the brand uses an increasing number of types of crash dummies.
Before, only a few were needed, but the Czech automaker now has a range of at least twelve available. Eight of them are adult passenger dummies, and the remaining are child dummies, representing children aged 1.5, 3, 6, and 10.
Categorizing goes even further – dummies usually have a percentage marking, such as 50% male. No, that doesn't mean it identifies as half-male, but rather that it represents an average male in terms of height and weight. For women, the most commonly used dummy is "5% female", which means that just 5% of women are physically smaller than the dummy.
A vehicle's safety must be tested in various situations, and a slightly different dummy is suitable for each type of test. Every variant is specially designed to mimic the behavior of the human body for a particular test, and they interact differently with the vehicle's restraint systems and design. Jan Domkar, the coordinator of vehicle safety development at Skoda, said, "That is the goal: to test as many options as possible to ensure that both adult passengers and children are well protected, wherever they sit in the car."
Skoda uses dummies such as Hybrid III or Thor for frontal impacts, while EuroSID II and WorldSID dummies are used in lateral crashes.
Euro NCAP methodology. The same dummies are used in both internal and official tests. That makes sense - Skoda must verify safety during the car's development to pass Euro NCAP's strict testing.
Have you ever wondered how pricey a crash test dummy is? Well, be prepared to be blown away, as they're generally the most expensive equipment used in a crash test. For instance, the Thor frontal dummy costs a whopping €650,000 (around $692,000), while the WorldSID side impact dummy goes for €350,000 (about $372,600). Keep in mind that the servicing and calibration costs are extra, and they must be done after a prescribed number of tests have been completed or when biomechanical limits are exceeded. So yes, the dummies used in crash tests are often more expensive than the actual cars.
But how alike are crash test dummies' bodies to those of humans? They're made from a vast range of materials and feature basic metal construction, making them durable, but that's just the base. Special metals are used for the ribs, spine, or joints, while the dummy's skin or pelvis is made of specific plastics. Furthermore, the load on each part is measured in order to ensure the optimum replication of actual injuries. Needless to say, the individual components are replaceable, so each basic dummy has a long, essentially unlimited lifetime.
Each crash test dummy is fitted with dozens of sensors that measure acceleration, forces, and deformation. With technology rapidly evolving, dummies are constantly being adapted. For instance, the 50% male dummy (Hybrid III) used at the beginning of the 2000s allowed measurements at 56 points on the body, while the current Thor dummy boasts 116 measurement locations.