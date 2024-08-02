The Ugly Truth: Police Say Thieves Break Into Cars Even If They Can't Steal Them

The Kia Challenge started on social media as a method to let teens have fun breaking into cars and stealing them in seconds just because manufacturers didn't install immobilizers.
The method is ridiculously simple: a thief would break into the vehicle, rip off the steering wheel column to expose the ignition, and use a simple USB cable to start the engine.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in Michigan has released a painful but legitimate warning: the Kia Boys will attempt to steal your car no matter if they can't do it or not. They will try it the moment they spot the car on the side of the road, and while many attempts eventually fail, these teenagers walk away empty-handed but leave behind expensive damage.
It's that easy, and police in some states claim that teenagers who've been doing this repeatedly have become so skilled that they can drive away in a vulnerable Kia or Hyundai in just 25 seconds.
The Kia Challenge went viral two years ago, and like anything else that has become insanely popular online, it was supposed to become a thing of the past in months. Only that it didn't, and the self-proclaimed Kia Boys continue to wreak havoc across the United States, where they continue to steal cars for fun.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in Michigan has released a painful but legitimate warning: the Kia Boys will attempt to steal your car no matter if they can't do it or not. They will try it the moment they spot the car on the side of the road, and while many attempts eventually fail, these teenagers walk away empty-handed but leave behind expensive damage.
It's all because the Kia Boys don't care about you and your car, and if they are not entirely sure that a vehicle can't be stolen, they'll still try to hack it. Kalamazoo police explained that they recorded 12 attempts to steal Kia vehicles, but only two succeeded. The other 10 were left with damage worth hundreds or maybe thousands of dollars after the criminals broke a window and ripped off the steering wheel column to try to start the engine.
Police claim that "ignition cylinder protector devices" prevented the thieves from starting the engines, but the criminals only spotted the anti-theft devices after they broke into the car. This is why you must make it obvious from a far distance that your vehicle can't be stolen, either by installing stickers similar to the ones given away by Hyundai and Kia (albeit they should be significantly bigger so that the Kia Boys can spot them before breaking the window) or by turning to larger anti-theft devices.
For example, a steering wheel lock could be spotted by a thief before they break a window, so they might walk away without causing expensive damage.
Kia and Hyundai urge customers to patch cars
The Kia Challenge went viral approximately two years ago, and the two carmakers came up with an anti-theft patch shortly after things went crazy and every Kia and Hyundai car on the road became a potential target.
The anti-theft update is available free of charge and can be installed in approximately 30 minutes, but somehow, some owners ignore all these calls and leave their cars unpatched. The carmakers call for everybody to install the update, and they even set up software update clinics in various locations across the States to make it more convenient for customers to get the new software.
Vehicles that are not eligible for the anti-theft update receive a free steering wheel lock, and police in some regions also gave away Apple AirTags to track vehicles.
Apple's AirTag is a pill-shaped tracker that communicates with the owner's iPhone using nearby smartphones. It doesn't sport built-in Internet access but relies on a Bluetooth connection to scan for iPhones in its proximity. It shares its location in the Find My app, so if the tracker changes its location, the owner can see where it is on their smartphone.
Police explain that AirTags can be installed in vulnerable Kias and Hyundais to aid officers in recovering stolen cars. In most cases, the teens stealing these cars carry an iPhone in their pockets, so it's easy for the AirTag to determine its location and broadcast it to the owner.
Police also tell Kia and Hyundai owners to park inside if possible or leave their cars in well-lit areas where a potential thief can be spotted at night. However, all these preventive measures wouldn't work when the Kia Boys targeting these vehicles are experienced thieves, with groups online showing teenagers that spot cars on the side of the road and drive away in less than one minute.
Data from the Highway Loss Data Institute revealed earlier this year that the number of stolen Kias and Hyundais increased by 1,000% since 2020, with more than 11 cars out of 1,000 insured models from the two carmakers reported stolen in the first half of 2023. The increasing number of thefts skyrocketed in every American state, and it kept expanding even in smaller communities two years after the Kia Challenge first went viral.
Kia and Hyundai tell car owners to check their websites and contact dealerships to get more information on how to protect their vehicles.