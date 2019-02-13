The Twisted Story of the 284 Lost APEC Summit Cars

MAVEN Spacecraft Moving Closer to Mars, to Act as Comms Relay for 2020 Rover

APEC is an acronym for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, an organization comprising 21 nations in the region. As you would imagine, the logistics of hosting an APEC meeting is a nightmare come true. 1 photos



Three or so months later, reports surfaced of local authorities being on a hunt to recover 284 of these cars, as those who took possession of the vehicles didn’t bother to return them.



According to



Papua New Guinea is currently struggling to piece together the puzzle of what’s missing, with the goal of tracking down the culprits and recovering the goods.



"All state assets especially vehicles purchased by Government agencies and authorized for certain proposes have been claimed by certain individuals through unlawful means," Superintendent Dennis Corcoran, the head of the State Asset Recovery unit, was quoted as saying by the source.



"Anyone obtained or is in possession of state asset through illegal means will be arrested and charged."



The official also warns he is in the possession of the list of people who signed the cars out in November.



