The Top Android Auto Podcast App Gets a Brand-New Update

If Spotify isn’t necessarily your cup of tea and you actually prefer to listen to a podcast while driving, then you probably know already that several such apps come with support for Android Auto.
In other words, you can very well replace a music streaming service with a podcast app on your car’s screen, so you don’t have to turn to a mobile device for the whole thing.
Podcast Addict is one of the best, if not the best, podcast apps out there, and just as expected, it can also run on Android Auto as well.
And today, the app received a new update as part of version 2020.8 – this fresh release appears to be a revision of the main version, albeit the changelog also points to a couple of welcome improvements.
First and foremost, the new version of Podcast Addict is 2020.8.4, and according to the Google Play Store, it was published on July 3. The stand-alone APK installer, however, was released several days ago, but now the rollout happens gradually through the Play Store.
The changelog is similar to the previous version shipped recently, and it includes two different new features and a small bug fix.
According to the dev team, Podcast Addict now allows users to customize the sharing of podcasts and episodes with hashtags and mentions. Everything can be configured from the Custom Settings screen, so you need to define how you want to share the podcasts yourselves.
And then, the app now supports a headset double-click action to delete the current episode and start playing the next one. However, this can be enabled from the remote controls section under settings.
Needless to say, Android users running Podcast Addict on their devices should get this new version as soon as possible, especially given it comes with bug fixes and new features. As for version 2020.9, no ETA is available just yet.
